When is the 1st Anniversary of Genshin Impact? All you need to know

Genshin Impact will turn a year old in late September, and players may get big rewards during the anniversary.

Primogems always come around with limited-time events, and a new leak suggests more of these than usual in the anniversary update. The exact rewards for the Genshin Impact anniversary are still unknown, but players will be sure to appreciate the free Primogems.

For the most part, players will use the Primogems to summon new characters, likely from the Inazuma region.

Also read: How to create Genshin Impact characters tier-list in July 2021

Date and version of Genshin Impact anniversary

The Genshin Impact one-year anniversary will occur on September 28th. The game gets a major update every six weeks, meaning the anniversary should fall under the 2.1 version.

Allegedly, the anniversary will appear around the same time as the Moonchase Festival, where Keqing is confirmed to make an appearance.

From my current understanding: the Moonchase Festival will happen in the fall, concurrently with anniversary events



Moonchase won't be the update's focus. There are really big surprises. I'll talk more about that later in the month#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/udAqhWWczk — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

For the most part, details are scarce surrounding the anniversary. However, according to a credible source, players will be in store for plenty of primogems.

Also read: 5 things to prepare for in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Genshin Impact anniversary to give out a lot of Primogems

According to Genshin Report, a popular leaker, the Genshin Impact anniversary update will offer great rewards. The update will allegedly feature more than the standard banner rotation and festival event.

Players may get a lot of Primogems for playing Genshin Impact during the anniversary.

There are big plans for the anniversary. It’s way more than just a banner update and festival.



There will be a lot of free Primogems#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/VZy72pw1t9 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021

Based on Genshin Report's tweet, it seems miHoYo will be rather generous come September. That said, the information here is still pretty vague.

Just about every limited-time event in Genshin Impact offers Primogem rewards, so players will just have to wait and see if having many Primogems exactly qualifies as "a lot."

Some players have even speculated that they will receive a free character or weapon from the Genshin Impact anniversary. The event was compared to the Lantern Rite Festival in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord.

The event was one that famously gave out a free 4-star Liyue character of the player's choosing.

// genshin leaks



possibly in 1.8, the anniversary update pic.twitter.com/AksVAOL4Nr — Vice✰ (@V1cTorie) July 1, 2021

It's not out of the question for the Genshin Impact anniversary to reward a free character or weapon, akin to the Lantern Rite Festival. Many players are hoping for a free 5-star character from the event, which would be quite unexpected from miHoYo.

Until more leaks surface, players should temper their expectations for any anniversary rewards besides Primogems. Apart from Genshin Report's tweets, no leaks have yet suggested what the rewards for the Genshin Impact anniversary could be.

Also read: Genshin Impact character Baal to be playable after 2.1 update, suggests new leak

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul