Genshin Impact character Baal to be playable after 2.1 update, suggests new leak

Leaks predict Baal
Leaks predict Baal's release date to come after version 2.1 of Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
Michael Bockemuehl
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 2021-07-12T10:58:07+05:30

Genshin Impact leaks have hinted at many upcoming playable characters from Inazuma, and one notable example is Baal. The Raiden Shogun rules over the region, and as it so happens, she is also the Electro Archon.

Clearly, Baal doesn't care to hide her presence as much as the other archons, Venti and Zhongli. This mysterious leader is expected to become a playable character at some point during the Inazuma story, which begins in 2.0.

However, according to a recent leak, Baal's release date may be after 2.1 ends.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Keqing's story quest and Moonchase festival to arrive in 2.1 update

Baal to be released after version 2.1 of Genshin Impact

A famous leaker, Genshin Report, has indicated that Baal will become a playable character in a version beyond 2.1. Evidently, miHoYo already has other characters in mind for 2.1. So, since the live stream confirmed the new 2.0 characters as Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu, players can expect Baal to appear later on.

Leaks have long since predicted Baal becoming playable in Genshin Impact, which is no surprise since she's an archon. Genshin Report's leak does contradict a suspect leak on Baidu Tieba, which predicted Baal to become playable in 2.1.

Naturally, Baal's official release date is unconfirmed for the time being, so she could theoretically debut anytime after 2.0. However, with Genshin Report's leak, players shouldn't expect to summon Baal until later this year at the earliest.

Also read: Genshin Impact Yaoyao: Leaked renders, rumors, and everything known so far

Baal's role in Inazuma and the future of Genshin Impact

Baal portrayed in a cutscene narrated by Kazuha (Image via LyurGG)
Baal portrayed in a cutscene narrated by Kazuha (Image via LyurGG)

According to the 2.0 live stream, the Traveler's encounter with Baal will be a focal point in the main storyline of Genshin Impact. The Traveler's main quest is to explore Teyvat, learn about Khaenri'ah, and question the archons as part of that goal.

The meeting between the Traveler and Baal should be exciting because of how the latter has been portrayed. So far in Genshin Impact, Baal seems like a tyrant. She's outlawed international travel to and from Inazuma while hunting Vision holders.

From what the story has described so far, she hunts Visions for "eternity," offering the Visions to a statue of a god.

Zhongli describing Baal
Zhongli describing Baal's orders as Raiden Shogun (Image via OinK Gaming)

Baal's exact reasons for taking such extreme measures are so far unknown. Thankfully, the live stream indicated that the story would reveal what she fights for and what she has been protecting.

Genshin Impact players will surely learn more about Baal, as well as other characters local to Inazuma. Though it may be a while longer until the Electro Archon is playable, Travelers should learn more about Baal at different moments in Inazuma's story.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Will Yunjin be a playable character?

Edited by Ravi Iyer
