5 things to prepare for in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Genshin Impact will update to version 2.0 in just over a week, bringing fresh content in the Inazuma region.

It also means new features are coming to the game, alongside new playable characters and weapons. Players have to wait a short while longer before seeing Inazuma's content for themselves.

However, there are ways to prepare for the 2.0 update and get a head start on using some upcoming features when they are released.

How to prepare for the Inazuma update in Genshin Impact

1) Farm ascension stones

Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu are all confirmed for version 2.0, and to an extent, gamers can begin farming for their materials. Building characters is often a slow process, so anyone who knows they will get a specific character should begin farming for them as soon as possible.

The unique boss rewards needed to ascend the upcoming characters are unknown, and they may only become available once 2.0 is released. However, players can begin farming for their ascension stones.

Ayaka is a confirmed Cryo character, so players can farm the Cryo Regisvine and Hypostasis for Shivada Jade Stones. Yoimiya, meanwhile, will require Agnitus Agate stones from the Pyro bosses.

Finally, those who want to build the 4-star Sayu character should challenge the Anemo Hypostasis for Vayuda Turquoise stones.

2) Save Crystal Chunks for new craftable weapons

Five new craftable weapons are coming to Genshin Impact alongside Inazuma. The forging recipes are currently unknown, but all current craftable weapons require 50 Crystal Chunks.

Craftable weapons also require 50 White Iron Chunks, apart from the Dragonspine-themed weapons that need Starsilver instead. Because of this, it’s worth speculating that the new craftable weapons require a different mineral as well, replacing either Crystals or White Iron Chunks.

If the new weapons don’t require Crystal Chunks, players can still farm them to create Mystic Enhancement Ores. They can forge up to 30 of these ores each day for a total cost of 120 Crystal Chunks.

3) Prepare Condensed Resin

Two new artifact domains are coming to Genshin Impact 2.0, and many gamers will want to farm them as soon as possible. To do this, they should have some Condensed Resin at the ready.

Players with plenty of Original Resin and five saved Condensed Resin will have a nice head start at farming the new domains. Additionally, keeping some Transient Resin from the Realm Depot may be helpful.

They should remember that they expire two Mondays after purchase.

4) Save 5-star artifacts

In Genshin Impact 2.0, the crafting benches will have a “Mystic Offering” feature. Here, users will trade three 5-star artifacts in exchange for one random artifact. The new piece will be from one of four sets that players may choose from.

To prepare for the new Mystic Offering feature, players should hang onto all of their 5-star artifacts. Bad artifacts should be the top choice among artifacts to sacrifice here.

Of course, since the result of a Mystic Offering is still based in RNG, they may prefer to continue using bad artifacts to level up better ones. Gamers will have to play-test the new feature to see if it's worth the sacrifice.

5) Save Realm Currency for new gardening feature

The Housing Realm is getting another new feature in version 2.0. Genshin Impact players will be able to pick up seeds when gathering plants in Teyvat. They can then purchase plots of land in their realms where they can plant seeds and harvest them later.

To purchase farming plots, gamers should trade in Realm Currency. Those who want to use this new decor, or need a particular plant, should have some Realm Currency saved up for 2.0.

Genshin Impact will add significant changes in version 2.0. Even though the realm crops are a relatively small addition, it's nice that miHoYo is expanding more on the housing system they added in 1.5.

