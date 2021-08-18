Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream date and time revealed for all regions

The 2.1 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players are eagerly waiting for it. Banners for both Yoimiya and Ayaka turned out to be massive hits, and Baal will be the next five-star character to arrive in the game.

miHoYo always conducts a livestream before rolling out updates for Genshin Impact. From new events to characters, these livestreams uncover a lot about upcoming content.

The livestream for the 2.1 update has finally been announced, and here's how players from several regions can watch it.

When will the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream begin

The special preview program will take place on August 20, 2021, on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.

The stream will begin at 9:00 AM for players in the Eastern Time Zone. And in the Pacific Time Zone, the event will begin at 6:00 AM.

Paimon informed the travelers about the same on Twitter:

Dear Travelers,



The special preview program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 08/20/2021 at 09:00 (UTC-4)!

>>> https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w



Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact

What to expect from the 2.1 update for Genshin Impact

miHoYo releases new updates for Genshin Impact every six weeks. Hence, it is safe to assume that the 2.1 patch will arrive on September 1.

The Raiden Shogun, Baal, will be the first five-star character to make an appearance with the upcoming patch. Based on leaks, she not only seems like the strongest Archon but the strongest five-star character yet.

While players will have to heavily spend their Primogems to unlock Baal, the same won't be true for Aloy. The protagonist of the popular PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn will be available for free.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Every update introduces two five-star characters in Genshin Impact, and 2.1 will be no exception. Following Baal, leaks have suggested that Kokomi will be featured in a banner during the second phase.

#SangonomiyaKokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom



Hibernating Homebody Strategist



The Divine Priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi Island

Many believe Sangonomiya Kokomi to be an enigmatic, shrewd leader. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/id2LeR6lVT — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Naturally, both the new characters will have their signature weapons featured in the corresponding weapon banners as well. For Baal, this weapon is the Engulfing Lightning polearm. On the flip side, Kokomi's signature weapon seems to be the Fumetsu Gekka.

V2.1 Beta - Weapon

Fumetsu Gekka



STC-Z pic.twitter.com/Vo5FebpLq4 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

While the Engulfing Lightning has a massive Energy Recharge sub-stat, the Fumetsu Gekka catalyst will provide huge HP buffs to Kokomi.

Players can expect more information on everything mentioned above in the 2.1 livestream and also some in-game codes to redeem free Primogems.

