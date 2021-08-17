Genshin Impact Baal: Ascension materials, release date, leaked gameplay, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will mark the release of the Electro Archon Baal, and players will be able to bring her powerful Electro skills to their teams.

Baal has an incredible set of abilities, and with her release only a few weeks away, fans will definitely want to prepare for her banner on September 1.

Gamers can see her leaked ascension materials here so they can begin prepping for Raiden Shogun's release, along with some leaked gameplay and more. Here's everything currently known about Baal in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Baal ascension materials and more:

Baal will need plenty of ascension materials if players intend to get her to level 90, and many of them cannot be farmed until Genshin Impact 2.1 releases.

She will need Vajrada Amethyst Gems which players can farm from Electro Hypostasis and Tenkumo Fruit, which will grow on Seirai Island. Fans will also need to gather Handguards that can currently be farmed from the Nobushi found throughout Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will also release a new boss known as the Thunder Manifestation that will drop Storm Beads that are required for ascension. Players will need all these materials to ascend their Baal to level 90:

1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone 168x Tenkumo Fruit 46x Storm Beads 18x Old Handguards 30x Kageuchi Handguards 36x Famed Handguards

Baal release date:

1. ◀ | Banner date - 1st September 2021 (beginning of version 2.1) Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara. pic.twitter.com/3HL3TU1Pxm — きつね (@UthQrww) July 31, 2021

According to Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks, Baal is expected to be the first banner of the update, meaning she will be released on September 1. This gives players a few weeks to prepare for the launch of this new character.

She will also be arriving with 4-star Electro Bow character Kujou Sara, giving this banner some extra incentive for those who need powerful Electro characters.

Leaked Baal gameplay:

Genshin Impact leaks have also revealed early looks at Baal's gameplay.

Fans can see her Normal Attacks and even her skills in these videos which show off Baal's incredible animations.

Baal has animations that fit her status as an Archon and show her control over the Electro element. Fans of the Raiden Shogun definitely won't be disappointed by this leaked gameplay.

Leaks have also answered some important questions about Raiden, like whether she can plunging attack with her Elemental Burst, or how it interacts with other abilities.

Players will need to summon Baal for themselves to find out everything about this new character, but this leaked gameplay footage does provide extra info.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature the long awaited release of Baal and fans won't be disappointed by her powerful abilities and animations.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 update release date, expected banner and 4-star characters revealed

Edited by R. Elahi