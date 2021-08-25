Genshin Impact 2.1 guide: How to get 21,600+ Primogems in next update

Primogems are one of the most significant currencies in Genshin Impact. Players can pull for new weapons and characters in the banner by using Primogems.

With the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.1, Travelers will have a new way to farm Primogems by exploring the new islands in Inazuma, carrying out quests, and completing event missions.

Collecting Primogems is especially important for gamers planning to pull for the first event banner in version 2.1, Raiden Shogun and Engulfing Lightning.

How to get 21,600+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.1 update

The list below is an overview of how players can obtain Primogems in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

Version 2.1 update maintenance compensation = 300 Primogems Version 2.1 issue fixed compensation = 300 Primogems Version 2.2 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Battle Pass / Gnostic Hymn = 800 / 2120 Primogems Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 3200 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New islands in Inazuma = 500 Primogems Statue of the Seven = 240 Primogems Sacred Sakura's Favor = 2880 Primogems New Achievements = 300 Primogems New Events = 3280 Primogems Characters Test Run = 40 Primogems HoYoLab daily check-in = 80 Primogems

Overall, F2P users will get 16,540 Primogems, while those who bought the Blessing of the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass will obtain 21,640 Primogems.

Readers must note that all Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates were converted into Primogems in this guide. Thus, a high amount of Primogems was obtained.

Detailed method to obtain 21,600+ Primogems

1) 2.1 update maintenance compensation

Version 1.4 Schedule Maintenance Compensation (Image via IkaUna OmniGods, YouTube)

In every significant update for Genshin Impact, there will be an announcement about the time and date for the upcoming update maintenance. Then, after it is over, each Traveler will get 300 Primogems for their cooperation.

2) 2.1 issue fix compensation

Version 1.4 Issue Fix Compensation (Image via IkaUna OmniGods, Youtube)

Aside from the scheduled maintenance compensation, there is also an issue fixing compensation. Genshin Impact gamers will get another 300 Primogems after the maintenance ends.

3) 2.2 live stream redemption codes

One of the redemption codes during the 2.1 live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the upcoming 2.2 live stream, Genshin Impact will certainly provide fans with three redemption codes that can be exchanged for 100 Primogems each. In total, they will obtain 300 Primogems from the redeem codes.

4) Daily Commissions

The Daily Commission Rewards interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Genshin Impact players will obtain 60 Primogems daily for 42 days from the Daily Commission. In total, they will get 2520 Primogems starting with version 2.1 maintenance ending.

5) Battle Pass/Gnostic Hymn

Battle Pass & Gnostic Hymn max level (Image via Genshin Impact)

F2P Travelers will get five Acquaint Fates from the Battle Pass, which is equivalent to 800 Primogems.

In contrast, P2P players who bought the Gnostic Hymn will obtain five Acquaint Fates, four Intertwined Fates, and 680 Primogems. In total, they will receive 2120 Primogems.

6) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Genshin Impact gamers who bought the Blessing of the Welkin Moon, they will obtain 90 Primogems daily. In total, they will gain 3780 Primogems.

7) Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargain (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Stardust Exchange, users are allowed to buy five Intertwined and Acquaint Fates each month. Combining the Fates for September and October, Genshin Impact gamers can buy up to 20 Fates in version 2.1. Twenty Fates are equivalent to 3200 Primogems.

8) Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

In one version of Genshin Impact, the Spiral Abyss will reset three times. For one Spiral Abyss Challenge, players will get 600 Primogems as a reward for clearing all floors with full stars.

If they manage to clear floors 9 to 12 with full stars all three times, they will obtain 1800 Primogems.

9) Two new islands in Inazuma

Two new islands will be added in Inazuma 2.1 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

With two new incoming islands in Genshin Impact 2.1, new puzzles and World Quests are bound to be added. In addition, opening treasure chests, discovering new enemies, and unlocking Teleport Waypoints may also offer Primogems.

Players can assume they may get up to 500 Primogems or even more for these two new islands.

10) Statue of the Seven

The Statue of the Seven in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact version 2.0, Travelers can only upgrade the Statue of the Seven to level 6. According to leaks, the max level of Inazuma's statue is level 10. At each level, gamers will receive 60 Primogems as a reward.

Assuming Genshin Impact players can level the Statue of the Seven to level 10, they will get a total of 240 Primogems.

[2.0 BETA] Statue of the Seven Levels



※ The final levels might not be obtainable in Patch 2.0

※ Inazuma Statues of Seven do not increase stamina, but offer more primogems and Traveler constellations instead.



※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/AKJqr1dLyn — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 17, 2021

11) Sacred Sakura's Favor

Sacred Sakura's Favor in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sacred Sakura's Favor in Genshin Impact version 2.0 is limited until level 20. However, the max level is said to be level 50. Within those remaining 30 levels, players may receive 12 Acquaint Fate and 6 Intertwined Fate.

In total, they will get 2880 Primogems once they maximize Sacred Sakura's Favor in Inazuma.

12) New achievements

The set of achievements in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the addition of new islands in Inazuma, Genshin Impact may also release a new set of achievements to encourage users to explore the new area. By completing the tasks, Travelers might get up to 300 Primogems.

13) New events

Events overview in Genshin Impact version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to the events list from the Chinese live stream, players can spot four new events, "Moonlight Merriment," "Lunar Realm," "Hyakunin Ikki," and "Spectral Secrets." All of these will get at least 420 Primogems each, just like the previous events.

In addition, the new login event "Passage of Clouds and Stars" will provide 10 Intertwined Fates simply by accumulating daily logins.

In total, Genshin Impact users might obtain 3280 Primogems for completing all the events in version 2.1.

14) Characters test run

Two new banners released in Genshin Impact version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the addition of two new character banners, there will undoubtedly be two character test runs featuring the new 5-star characters. In Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi's test runs, gamers will get 20 Primogems, totaling up to 40 Primogems.

15) HoYoLab daily check-in

HoYoLab daily check-in rewards (Image via HoYoLab)

There are 42 days in one version of Genshin Impact. During that duration, Travelers dedicated to doing the daily check-in at the HoYoLab will get a total of 80 Primogems.

By following the list to collect all the Primogems available in Genshin Impact version 2.1, F2P players will obtain 16,540 Primogems. Furthermore, P2P players who bought the Blessing of the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass will receive 21,640 Primogems.

The amount given by Genshin Impact is enough for them to pull in almost 90 times during the new event banner during version 2.1 or even save up for the following banner in version 2.2.

