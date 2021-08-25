Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner release date speculations, and roadmap leaks

There is a lot of speculation on when the Yae Miko banner will be released, and what else is in store for Genshin Impact's roadmap.

Interestingly enough, there seem to be several different leakers making various rumors when it comes to Yae Miko's banner release date. A Chinese leaker, 呆呆逸, was the first to confirm Raiden Shogun's model and states that Yae Miko won't come out in Genshin Impact 2.2.

However, other leakers suggest that Yae might arrive in version 2.2. The official beta for version 2.2 isn't out yet, but Genshin Impact players can still speculate on when new characters will become playable in the future.

The most important thing to remember is that there is a new character banner every 21 days in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner release date speculation and other roadmap leaks

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo



No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change



Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on.



Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

This is the most credible evidence for suggesting that Yae Miko will be coming out after Kokomi. However, it's just a tweet, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't take it as gospel. That said, it does also state that there is no guarantee that this is the exact order Genshin Impact fans can look forward to.

If the version 2.2 banner is 21 days after Kokomi's, then that means players will a get a new banner on 13 October 2021. miHoYo has confirmed that Genshin Impact 2.2 will occur on that date, as that's also when players can get Aloy if they're not on a PlayStation console, as seen below:

"Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021 05:59 UTC+8)"

Will Yae Miko be the next character after Kokomi?

Some leakers think Yae won't come out in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

There are no credible leaks confirming that Yae Miko will come after Kokomi. However, it would make sense for a new playable character to debut on that date, as Genshin Impact tends to promote new major updates with fancy new banners.

A Venti banner re-run was the first in version 1.4, so if UBatcha is correct with the units (and not necessarily the order), it could mean a Ganyu re-run will happen on that date instead. There have been several new 5-star characters lately, with not too many re-runs in the past.

However, that doesn't necessarily confirm that Yae Miko is the next playable 5-star character. If an old credible leaker, 呆呆逸, said that she won't show up in 2.2, then it could mean a different 5-star character is going to arrive instead.

Of course, leakers could always be wrong. Several have gotten data and facts wrong in the past, with some of them leaving the scene altogether.

Possible dates for a banner

Genshin Impact fans wonder when Yae Miko will be released as a playable character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact has a banner every 21 days. If the banner with Yae Miko isn't on 13 October 2021, then it could be on 3 November 2021. The same official article about obtaining Aloy mentions that Genshin Impact 2.3 starts on 24 November 2021, as seen below.

"Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8)"

The dates add up to be accurate. If Yae Miko doesn't come out in version 2.2, then November 24 is a fairly safe bet.

