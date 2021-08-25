Genshin Impact Ganyu rerun leaks: Ganyu's Character banner to be re-released after 2.1 update

Many new characters will soon be released in Genshin Impact, but players can also expect a rerun banner for the much-loved Cryo character, Ganyu.

The 2.1 livestream confirmed past leaks indicating Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara will be playable characters in the next update.

Now, leaks have begun to predict banners beyond the next update. Based on the reveal, the cocogoat Ganyu will likely reappear in the Genshin Impact gacha during version 2.2.

Ganyu rerun to follow Yae Miko’s banner in Genshin Impact 2.2

Raiden -> Kokomi -> Yae -> Ganyu -> Hu Tao -> Albedo



No Guarantee of that exact order or that it won't change



Remember, you don't have to pull on Day 1, wait to make a decision on what banners to pull on.



Have fun watching the livestream tomorrow!#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) August 19, 2021

If UBatcha’s leak above is accurate, Ganyu’s rerun will be the second character banner in version 2.2, behind Yae Miko’s debut. Players who missed Ganyu on her original banner will soon get another chance to summon the powerful 5-star adeptus.

Assuming the 2.2 banners last three weeks each, the Ganyu rerun will begin around November 1. On the off-chance that the banners last 2 weeks like they did in version 1.3, Ganyu’s return would instead be around October 25.

UBatcha’s banner roadmap hasn’t been the only leak to suggest Ganyu’s upcoming return. Rumors of a Ganyu rerun have been circulating for a little while now, and more credible leakers have hinted at this returning banner.

Leaks are still far from projecting the 4-star characters to appear in Ganyu’s rerun banner. However, as always, many players hope a new 4-star like Thoma or Yunjin will appear on this banner. This is just wishful thinking for now, but players are sure to wish on Ganyu’s banner regardless of the featured 4-stars.

what if ganyu rerun banner with yunjin pic.twitter.com/1ZZ07cfgAH — alice ❀ (@periidice) August 15, 2021

When it comes to DPS, many Genshin Impact players agree that Ganyu is the best character in the game. Her aim-shot playstyle can create huge damage numbers to multiple enemies in an AoE.

Ganyu’s elemental abilities are also very powerful. Her Elemental Skill can distract and group enemies, allowing Ganyu enough time to fire several aimed shots at the enemy crowd.

Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst rains shards of ice, dealing damage while continuously infusing enemies with Cryo to set up elemental reactions.

Unfortunately, saving Primogems for Ganyu may be especially difficult for many players. There’s been plenty of excitement in the Genshin Impact community, especially for Yae Miokomi and the Electro Archon. Players may have to forgo wishing on some of these highly-anticipated banners to have enough Primogems to guarantee Ganyu.

Between Yae and Ganyu, Genshin Impact banners will surely capture a lot of attention in version 2.2. Players who plan to summon these upcoming characters may want to be frugal with their Primogems while the 2.1 fighters have the spotlight.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Seirai and Watatsumi Island maps ahead of 2.1 update

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul