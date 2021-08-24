What's the banner order for Genshin Impact 2.1 update? Baal, Sara, and Kokomi release date details

Genshin Impact will soon release the 2.1 update, and recent news has revealed more information about the upcoming character banners.

The recent special program livestream confirmed Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara will be playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.1.

The Electro Archon and Kokomi will both be 5-star characters, while Sara will be a featured 4-star. Moreover, thanks to the livestream, players now know when the character banners will be released.

Genshin Impact 2.1 character banner schedule

Genshin Impact recently confirmed that the 2.1 banner order will be:

Raiden Shogun & Kujou Sara Sangonomiya Kokomi

Genshin Impact 2.1 new playable characters (Image via miHoYo)

Baal & Sara release date in Genshin Impact

Since Baal’s banner will be the first in 2.1, players can expect to see her as soon as the update is live. Therefore, Raiden Shogun’s and Kujou Sara’s release date will be September 1, 2021.

These two new characters will both wield the power of Electro, and will likely be best suited for the support role on a team. Baal will excel at regenerating energy for her allies, while Sara will provide useful attack buffs.

RAIDEN GAMEPLAY EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/hrWZjMRCcE — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 20, 2021

Genshin Impact Kujou Sara gameplay revealed pic.twitter.com/Ud3A4DJzys — Genshin Junkies (@GIDailyUpdates) August 20, 2021

Apart from Sara, there are no official details that reveal the featured 4-stars on either 2.1 banner. Sara will likely be the only new 4-star character in the update, as she was the only one revealed. Players who want expected 4-stars like Gorou and Thoma will have to wait until version 2.2 at the earliest.

Kokomi release date in Genshin Impact

Because Genshin Impact announced two character banners for 2.1, it’s safe to assume each banner will last three weeks. If this is true, Kokomi’s release date will be around September 21, 2021.

kokomi wanters screen on september 21!! pic.twitter.com/GU0B8Hilo5 — daily kokomi (@DAILYKOKOMII) August 23, 2021

Based on the official details, Kokomi will likely have incredible healing abilities in Genshin Impact. Though her CRIT rate starts at -100%, she comes equipped with an inherent healing bonus.

Though many players have grown to prefer shielding characters, Kokomi’s healing may be especially useful in the Spiral Abyss, where food-healing is unavailable.

Kokomi will be a Hydro-catalyst character in Genshin Impact. Therefore, it’s possible that players will see Kokomi as an upgraded version of the other Hydro-catalyst healer, Barbara. Surely, they both will have their own unique benefits.

However, Kokomi’s Bake-Kurage will likely give her the edge in terms of sub-DPS.

LOOK AT HER GO pic.twitter.com/zoBoN93r8L — daily kokomi (@DAILYKOKOMII) August 20, 2021

Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact will be released on September 1, so players have just days to prepare for the upcoming characters and content. Those who plan to summon Kokomi will want to have some Primogems ready for after Baal’s banner runs its course.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Every new event, character, release date, and features revealed

Edited by R. Elahi