Genshin Impact 2.1 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 9350+ Primogems in next update

Genshin Impact 2.1 will go live in a matter of days, offering players plenty of new opportunities to collect Primogems.

Genshin Impact will soon unveil new islands, quests, events, and characters in the next update. Many Genshin Impact players are especially excited about the new characters, and they plan to wish on Raiden Shogun’s or Kokomi’s banner in version 2.1.

Players who are trying to save up for these banners can refer to this guide on getting free Primogems during version 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 9350 Primogems after the update

These are all the free ways to get Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.1:

Update Compensation = 300 Primogems Bug Fix = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems New Inazuma islands = 1000+ Primogems Statue of the Seven = 240 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Character Test Run = 40 Primogems New Achievements = 500 Primogems Events = 2270 Primogems HoYoLAB Check-in = 80 Primogems 2.2 Livestream Redeem Codes = 300 Primogems

How to get 9350 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.1

1) Update Compensation

Update compensation (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can expect 300 Primogems in their in-game mail upon version 2.1’s release. This reward serves to compensate players for the 5 hours of server downtime when the game updates.

2) Bug Fix

Genshin Impact will likely give 300 more Primogems to players as they notify them that they’ve fixed some bugs. Along with the update compensation, this reward should appear in the in-game mail as soon as the update is live.

3) Daily Commissions

Daily Commission details (image via Genshin Impact)

The Daily Commission awards 60 Primogems each day, for a total of 2520 Primogems over the six weeks of Genshin Impact 2.1.

4) New Inazuma islands

Watatsumi Island preview (Image via miHoYo)

Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island will become explorable in version 2.1. Genshin Impact players will have new chests to open and quests to complete on these islands. Furthermore, some extra Primogems will be awarded for discovering new enemies and unlocking waypoints.

In total, players can expect around 1000 Primogems or more from new content on the upcoming islands.

5) Statue of the Seven

Inazuma Statue of the Seven (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently in version 2.0, the Statues of the Seven in Inazuma are capped at level 6. In 2.1, players should be able to raise it to level 10. Each level gained on the Statues of the Seven will provide 60 Primogems.

6) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss floor nine rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who can get 36 stars on the Spiral Abyss all three times in version 2.1 will receive a total of 1800 Primogems for their efforts.

7) Character Test Run

New playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

Raiden Shogun’s and Kokomi’s Test Run events will provide 20 Primogems each upon completion.

8) New Achievements

Genshin Impact will almost certainly release new achievements for players to unlock in version 2.1. Players may earn an estimated 500 Primogems from completing all the upcoming achievements.

9) Events

Moonchase Festival: Moonlight Merriment event (Image via miHoYo)

The 2.1 special livestream revealed the limited-time events of the update, including Lunar Realm, Hyakunin Ikki, Spectral Secrets, and the much-anticipated Moonchase Festival. In total, players should receive about 2270 Primogems from these events.

10) HoYoLAB Check-in

HoYoLAB daily check-in rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Over the six weeks of version 2.1, the HoYoLAB daily check-in will give out 20 Primogems on up to four occasions. Players will just need to remember to check in consistently to get all 80 Primogems from this system.

11) 2.2 Livestream Redeem Codes

The 2.2 special livestream will likely air two weeks before the update ends. In the stream, Genshin Impact often gives out three redeem codes, each worth 100 Primogems. Livestream codes often expire quickly, so players should make sure to use these redeem codes as soon as they can after the stream.

Genshin Impact 2.1 may give away over 9000 Primogems at no cost at all. This should be a great help to players who plan to summon Raiden Shogun or Kokomi, and even those saving up for future banners.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

