5 best polearm weapons for Baal in Genshin Impact: Pre-release analysis

Genshin Impact will release the next patch, update 2.1, in less than ten days, on September 1. A recent Genshin Impact live stream announced the upcoming character banner and weapon banner.

Raiden Shogun (Baal) and Kujou Sara will be featured as the new 5-star and 4-star characters respectively, in the first event banner. The weapon banner will feature Raiden Shogun's new 5-star polearm.

Genshin Impact players may want to know what other weapon is suitable for the majestic Electro Archon before wishing for her and her signature polearm. Thus, this article will discuss the five best polearms for Baal in Genshin Impact.

5 best polearms for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 2.1

5. Deathmatch

Deathmatch, a 4-star weapon (Image via Honey Impact)

Deathmatch is a good option for Raiden Shogun whether Genshin Impact players want her to be a DPS or support character. Although it has a low base attack of 454 at level 90, it provides a 36.8% Crit Rate for the secondary stats. In addition, it grants 16% or 24% bonus attacks depending on the number of enemies near the wielder.

4. Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance, a 4-star polearm (Image via Honey Impact)

Favonius Lance is a great choice for Raiden Shogun because of its Energy Recharge from the secondary stats. At Level 90, the lance provides 30.6% Energy Recharge and 565 base attacks.

The passive skill 'Windfall' has a 60% chance of generating 6 Energy when the wielder triggers a Crit Hits at Refinement Level 1. This skill makes Raiden Shogun a strong support character who can consistently provide an Elemental Particle for her teammates or spam her Elemental Burst continuously.

3. "The Catch"

The Catch, a 4-star polearm (Image via Honey Impact)

The Catch was leaked as a free event-exclusive weapon in Genshin Impact Version 2.1, although officials have not yet announced how to obtain this weapon. However, Genshin Impact does confirm that The Catch is a 4-star polearm, and surprisingly, this weapon may suit Raiden Shogun.

The polearm provides a decent base attack of 510 at level 90. In addition, it also gave 45.9% of Energy Recharge at the maximum level for its secondary stats.

The astounding part of this polearm is how it could increase the wielder's Elemental Burst Damage by 32% and Elemental Burst Crit Rate by 12% at Refinement Level 5. It may be the best 4-star weapon for Raiden Shogun.

The Catch - a free v2.1 Event Polearm! pic.twitter.com/oHbmp7ypi0 — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) August 21, 2021

2. Skyward Spine

Skyward Spine in Genshin Impact (Image via Honey Impact)

Skyward Spine is a generally great polearm for a supporting character, and Raiden Shogun is said to be an excellent support for one's team in Genshin Impact.

Skyward Spine has one of the highest base attacks among all polearms available in Genshin Impact. At level 90, it reaches a base attack of 674 and 36.8% Energy Recharge. The amount of energy provided may not be significant, but its passive skills make up for it with an 8% Crit Rate bonus and a 12% increase in Normal Attack Speed.

The Attack Speed may help Raiden Shogun to get an extra hit during her 7-second Elemental Burst duration.

1. Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning awakening state (Image via Honey Impact)

The top-tier weapon for the Raiden Shogun is undoubtedly the new 5-star polearm 'Engulfing Lightning.' This spear was tailored explicitly with the Electro Archon in mind.

For a 5-star weapon, Engulfing Lightning has a high base attack of 608 at Level 90 and Energy Recharge as its secondary stats. At the maximum level, the polearm provides 55.1% of Energy Recharge to the wielder.

Engulfing Lightning's passive ability further gives a bonus attack and another Energy Recharge to the wielder. The massive addition of Energy Recharge may seem unnecessary for Baal, but it is a significant boost because of her second passive skill.

Raiden Shogun's passive skill, 'Enlightened One,' grant 0.6% Energy restoration from Musou Isshin and 0.4% Electro Damage bonus for each 1% above 100% Energy Recharge that she possesses.

Genshin Impact F2P players may not have enough Primogems to pull for Raiden Shogun's signature weapon 'Engulfing Lightning.' However, they still have other great weapons to equip her with, especially the event-limited polearm 'The Catch.'

Edited by Nikhil Vinod