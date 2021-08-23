Luxurious Sea-Lord in Genshin Impact: The Fish-claymore stats, passive skill, and more

The Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream ended after giving tons of information and updates regarding the next major update, version 2.1.

Like any other update, Genshin Impact will release new characters, weapons, and new events with 2.1. One of the latest events will reward players with a new claymore, the "Luxurious Sea-Lord," after completing the challenge or mission given.

Because the design of the claymore resembles a fish, fans are exhilarated to obtain and equip it to their character. In addition to the weapons, they will also gain the refinement material for the claymore and upgrade it into Refinement 5.

Luxurious Sea-Lord's stats and passive in Genshin Impact

Luxurious Sea-Lord as the reward for Moonlight Merriment event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The moment Luxurious Sea-Lord was leaked during the beta, many players thought it was a joke, believing the claymore would never be released in Genshin Impact version 2.1. However, they took their words back after the recent Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream revealed the claymore as a reward for one of the new events, Moonlight Merriment.

Like other free event-exclusive weapons, the Luxurious Sea-Lord will also have its refinement materials available as event rewards.

Base attack stat

Base ATK at Level 1: 41

Maximum ATK at Level 90: 454

Luxurious Sea-Lord has one of the lowest Attack stats among 4-star Claymores, accompanying the Favonius Greatsword.

Secondary stat type: Attack

Base Secondary Attack at Level 1: 12

Maximum Secondary Attack at Level 90: 55.1

While Luxurious Sea-Lord has a low base Attack, the secondary stats make up for it by providing the highest secondary Attack compared to three other claymores with the same secondary stats: Lithic Blade, Prototype Archaic, and Royal Greatsword.

Passive Skill: Oceanic Victory (Refinement Level 1)

The wielder's Elemental Burst Damage is increased by 12%. In addition, when an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, it has a 100% chance to summon a titanic tuna that charges and deals 100% Attack as AoE Damage. This effect happens once every 15 seconds.

After players obtain the Refine Materials "Emperor's Balsam" and upgrade the weapon to Refinement Level 5, the passive skill will increase.

At Refine Level 5, the Luxurious Sea Lord increases the Elemental Burst Damage by 24% and deals 200% Attack of AoE Damage.

Judging from the passive skill, the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore helps with characters' that focus on their Elemental Bursts. For F2P players, this claymore may be helpful in almost all their claymore-wielding characters, aside from the design.

I keep looking at this picture and still can't realize that this Claymore is coming to the game. pic.twitter.com/MnoSziwHyX — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) July 31, 2021

Genshin Impact version 2.1 will bring lots of new excitement from the new islands to explore and new quests to complete. In addition, the 2.1 update maintenance will end on September 1, bringing the first event banner, Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara, to the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer