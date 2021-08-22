5 reasons why Kujou Sara could be the next best support character in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara is the second Genshin Impact 4-star character that hails from Inazuma. This Tenryou Commission General is a bow character with Electro Vision. In Genshin Impact 2.1, Kujou Sara will be available on the first banner, along with the Raiden Shogun herself.

Kujou Sara was introduced with her kits in the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream, where fans received a quick overview of the Crowfeather Kaburaya's skills. There are a few reasons why Kujou Sara may be entering the future meta. At the moment, fans' reactions are mixed. While some are impressed, others think she will be a "worse" Genshin Impact support character than Bennett.

Kujou Sara will be an Electro Support character in Genshin Impact

Kujou Sara is an Electro character (Image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara appears to possess supportive abilities, and she may even outshine the current meta support, Bennett. Here are some reasons why.

5) Electro Character

Kujou Sara's Crowfeather in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara is an Electro character. This particular element is known for its efficient Energy regeneration. Players can use Kujou Sara in their team for Electro resonance, which will boost Energy regen. This resonance is viable if players are playing an Electro or Physical DPS.

4) Energy Recharge Boost

Tengu Juurai: Ambush exploding (Image via miHoYo)

After unlocking her passive talent, Kujou Sara can regenerate energy for the whole team every time her Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits the opponent. This ability can be triggered by using her Elemental Skill, then attacking the enemy with a Charged Attack.

3) Massive Burst Damage

Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster (Image via miHoYo)

Electro characters are known for their terrible damage, but Kujou Sara can deal decent damage with her Elemental Burst. This skill has high initial damage, and it spreads into smaller damage afterwards. Because she's an Electro character, Kujou Sara can easily gain her Elemental Burst back.

2) Attack Buff

Sara using her Charged Attack in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Kujou Sara is often compared to Bennett because she also gives an attack buff. However, there are some twists to it.

Kujou Sara provides attack buff from both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. For her Elemental Skill, she needs to utilize her Charged Attack before she can buff the team. Using her Charged Attack will release Tengu Juurai: Ambush. This skill will explode after a while, and players will obtain the attack buff afterwards. For her Elemental Burst, Sara only has to cast it to buff the team.

Kujou Sara's Tengu Juurai: Ambush buff may take a few seconds to do, which makes her less practical than Bennett. Aside from this, players also need to be in the skill's AoE to obtain the Attack Buff.

However, because Kujou Sara can buff with her Elemental Skill, players can maintain a 100% attack buff after some practice. With proper rotation, it may be possible for players to continuously benefit from Kujou Sara's attack buff.

1) Easily Boost Snapshot Skills

Tengu Juurai AoE in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

"Snapshot" is when certain skills that persist for a certain duration maintain any bonus that they possess upon casting. For example, if Xiangling benefits from Bennett's buff when she uses her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, the Pyronado will maintain Bennett's attack buff even after the Inspiration Field disappears.

However, if Bennett casts his Elemental Burst after Xiangling uses her Pyronado, the Pyronado will not enjoy Bennett's attack buff.

This means that Kujou Sara is amazing for characters that Snapshot their skill. For example, the Crux Fleet Captain, Beidou, can fully benefit from Kujou Sara's Support.

