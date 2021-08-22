Top 5 details you probably missed in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer

The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream steals all the attention of the fans from the Genshin Impact version 2.1 trailer. As they focused on the information provided in the livestream, they probably didn't notice a few crucial details in the new trailer.
Genshin Impact, one of the most successful gacha games in the history of mobile gaming in 2020, is famously known for its detailed lore. For example, each scene in the recent version 2.1 trailer may hold an important key to the next storyline, just like it did in the previous trailer.
Here are the details fans probably missed in the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer.
Details found in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer
5) Anemo, Geo and Hydro Specters
A new type of enemy was revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer. The enemy was first leaked from the beta and has now been confirmed by the trailer. However, since there are only two scenes of the enemy, not much information could be collected, especially when other major announcements overshadowed it.
This enemy from the leaks is called Specter. In the 2.1 trailer, Genshin Impact fans spotted one Anemo Specter and one Hydro slime with a halo above its head. Both of them can be speculated to be in the new Watatsumi Island, judging by the colorful background and Hydro Hypostasis location.
4) Kujou Sara and Fatui
The Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer reveals that Resistance armies led by Sangonomiya Kokomi suspect Kujou Sara of colluding with Fatui. In her introduction, Kujou Sara herself mentioned that she would do everything within her power to defend her family's honor.
This may imply that she is purposefully working together with Fatui, or the Kujou family has been involved with the association since long ago. In contrast, another part of the Genshin Impact community thinks that Kujou Sara was falsely accused of working with Fatui.
After all, if there is a war between the Shogunate and Resistance army within Inazuma, Fatui can accomplish their goals faster. Just like the saying goes, "Where two people are fighting over something, the third party takes it all."
3) Raiden Shogun behind Signora
During the transformation of Signora into her second form, Raiden Shogun can be spotted in the background. She poses with her arms crossed, a sign that she isn't kidnapped or kept hostage by Signora.
Fans theorize that it is a catalyst that looks like the Raiden Shogun, storing her Gnosis, just like in Zhongli's Palace where his Gnosis is kept. Furthermore, some other fans conclude that Raiden Shogun had made a secret deal with the Fatui.
2) Raiden Shogun's real name
Surely you don't think your ambition alone is enough to shake Ei's will?
Yae Miko in the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer refers to Raiden Shogun as Ei. Raiden Shogun itself could be a title, similar to how Morax is called Rex Lapis by his people.
Fans thought miHoYo might take that name from a character similar to Raiden Shogun in their previous game, Honkai Impact 3rd. The lookalike's name is Raiden Mei. Others also theorize that Ei is taken from the pronunciation of "e" in the word "eternity".
1) The Traveler's golden aura
In the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer, the Traveler can be seen confronting Raiden Shogun once again. However, this time, a golden aura surrounds the Traveler. Before this scene was shown, players had noticed the Visions on the Statue of Omnipresent God light up.
The moment each Vision lit up, they were surrounded by a golden hue before changing back to their original colors. CatWithBlueHat, a Youtuber, suggested that this may hint that the Traveler will use all the 99 Visions embedded on the statue to go against Raiden Shogun and what the golden aura may represent. It could also be Raiden Shogun, the one who activates the Visions on her statue.
Additionally, the moment the Traveler stepped into Raiden Shogun's domain, her usual red-themed background also changed to a golden hue.
All the theories and hypotheses provided by fans may be proven after Genshin Impact releases the last Archon Quest for Inazuma in the 2.1 update on 1 September 2021.