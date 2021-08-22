Top 5 details you probably missed in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer

The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream steals all the attention of the fans from the Genshin Impact version 2.1 trailer. As they focused on the information provided in the livestream, they probably didn't notice a few crucial details in the new trailer.

Genshin Impact, one of the most successful gacha games in the history of mobile gaming in 2020, is famously known for its detailed lore. For example, each scene in the recent version 2.1 trailer may hold an important key to the next storyline, just like it did in the previous trailer.

Here are the details fans probably missed in the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer.

Details found in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer

5) Anemo, Geo and Hydro Specters

Sangonomiya Kokomi attacking a new enemy (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new type of enemy was revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer. The enemy was first leaked from the beta and has now been confirmed by the trailer. However, since there are only two scenes of the enemy, not much information could be collected, especially when other major announcements overshadowed it.

A Specter accompanying Hydro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

This enemy from the leaks is called Specter. In the 2.1 trailer, Genshin Impact fans spotted one Anemo Specter and one Hydro slime with a halo above its head. Both of them can be speculated to be in the new Watatsumi Island, judging by the colorful background and Hydro Hypostasis location.

Hydro, Anemo and Geo Specters pic.twitter.com/wGULt23HBU — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) August 5, 2021

4) Kujou Sara and Fatui

Kujou Sara attacking one of the Resistance army soldiers (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer reveals that Resistance armies led by Sangonomiya Kokomi suspect Kujou Sara of colluding with Fatui. In her introduction, Kujou Sara herself mentioned that she would do everything within her power to defend her family's honor.

This may imply that she is purposefully working together with Fatui, or the Kujou family has been involved with the association since long ago. In contrast, another part of the Genshin Impact community thinks that Kujou Sara was falsely accused of working with Fatui.

After all, if there is a war between the Shogunate and Resistance army within Inazuma, Fatui can accomplish their goals faster. Just like the saying goes, "Where two people are fighting over something, the third party takes it all."

my theory is that Sara is accused of collaborating with fatui, it's the work of the fatui themselves who don't want a temporary peace between the rebels and the raiden shogun. Especially since Sara said that she will protect her family's name during this cutscene pic.twitter.com/aJEtakkOul — hourly Kujou Sara 👺 (@hourlyKujouSara) August 20, 2021

3) Raiden Shogun behind Signora

Raiden Shogun behind Signora during her transformation (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the transformation of Signora into her second form, Raiden Shogun can be spotted in the background. She poses with her arms crossed, a sign that she isn't kidnapped or kept hostage by Signora.

Fans theorize that it is a catalyst that looks like the Raiden Shogun, storing her Gnosis, just like in Zhongli's Palace where his Gnosis is kept. Furthermore, some other fans conclude that Raiden Shogun had made a secret deal with the Fatui.

// genshin impact ver 2.1 spoiler



watch the trailer during La Signora transformation, Baal/Raiden Shogun is behind them. it's possible that she made a deal with (Fatui or traveler) about something through a duel. the boss fight will take place in Baal's residence. pic.twitter.com/nUcp6EK2o6 — ᛕꪗꪖ ıllıllı (@kimfanningbuy) August 21, 2021

2) Raiden Shogun's real name

Yae Miko whispers to the Traveler about Ei (Image via Genshin Impact)

Surely you don't think your ambition alone is enough to shake Ei's will?

Yae Miko in the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer refers to Raiden Shogun as Ei. Raiden Shogun itself could be a title, similar to how Morax is called Rex Lapis by his people.

Fans thought miHoYo might take that name from a character similar to Raiden Shogun in their previous game, Honkai Impact 3rd. The lookalike's name is Raiden Mei. Others also theorize that Ei is taken from the pronunciation of "e" in the word "eternity".

RAIDEN SHOGUN NAME REVEALL - Ei



mihoyo really went, since her name in Honkai is mei, why wont we just take off the "m" 😭😭😭. jokes aside,I think they named her Ei, just like her cons' reference style from the kanji character of the word Eternity; Ei#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/aMkTkqg4n3 — gelo🦊 | future yae miko haver🌸 (@foxyyae) August 20, 2021

1) The Traveler's golden aura

The Traveler with a golden aura surrounding him (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer, the Traveler can be seen confronting Raiden Shogun once again. However, this time, a golden aura surrounds the Traveler. Before this scene was shown, players had noticed the Visions on the Statue of Omnipresent God light up.

Each Vision glows a golden hue first before changing back to its original color (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Visions on the statue light up one by one (image via Genshin Impact)

The moment each Vision lit up, they were surrounded by a golden hue before changing back to their original colors. CatWithBlueHat, a Youtuber, suggested that this may hint that the Traveler will use all the 99 Visions embedded on the statue to go against Raiden Shogun and what the golden aura may represent. It could also be Raiden Shogun, the one who activates the Visions on her statue.

Raiden Shogun's domain changed color (Image via Genshin Impact)

Additionally, the moment the Traveler stepped into Raiden Shogun's domain, her usual red-themed background also changed to a golden hue.

All the theories and hypotheses provided by fans may be proven after Genshin Impact releases the last Archon Quest for Inazuma in the 2.1 update on 1 September 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur