Genshin Impact reveals Kokomi’s voice actors, abilities, banner schedule, and more

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a character many Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for, and she's going to be released soon in version 2.1.

Her banner will take place after Baal and Kujou Sara have their time in the limelight. Of course, that means most Genshin Impact players will have to decide whether they want to pull for Baal (and Kujou Sara, to a lesser extent) or Kokomi. Generally speaking, Baal will be the more useful unit to have.

Still, Kokomi has her fans. She could prove to be an interesting unit to have in Genshin Impact, so some players still wish to know more about her. Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user in Genshin Impact and will be arriving on 21 September 2021.

Kokomi in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, abilities, banner schedule, and more useful information

Kokomi will be a playable character soon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi will be playable in Genshin Impact in version 2.1. Fortunately for Genshin Impact fans, virtually everything has already been either leaked or officially revealed when it comes to Kokomi.

This article will cover some of those details.

Voice actors

Kokomi's voice actors, as revealed on the official 2.1 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi's English and Japanese voice actors are Risa Mei and Suzuko Mimori, respectively. Her Chinese and Korean voice actors are Guiniang and Yeo Yun-mi, respectively as well.

Risa Mei is a new voice actor, having only voiced Shirley and Run on the TV show "Shadows House."

Suzuko Mimori has voiced a lot more characters by comparison. She's done characters like Pinkie Pie from "My Little Pony," Suzune from "Senran Kagura," and Nanami Momozono from "Kamisama Kiss."

Kokomi's abilities in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's Elemental Burst makes her a selfish DPS option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi's Elemental Skill is rather simple in Genshin Impact. It deals damage to foes and heals allies in its radius at set intervals. The heals are currently based on her ATK stat, according to Genshin Impact leaks.

Her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is a little more complicated. It's essentially a self-steroid that goes away if the player swaps to a different character. Kokomi's Elemental Burst makes it so that her Max HP influences her Elemental Skill along with her Normal and Charged Attacks' DMG.

Kokomi's Normal and Charged Attacks will also heal allies based on what her Max HP is. This state allows her to walk on water and also increases her resistance to interruption.

Ascension Materials

Kokomi's ascension materials have been leaked (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following table shows the materials that aspiring Kokomi mains will need to fully ascend her in Genshin Impact:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Sango Pearl x 3

Spectral Husk x 3 20,000 2 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 3

Dew of Repudiation x 2

Sango Pearl x 10

Spectral Husk x 15

40,000 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 4

Sango Pearl x 20

Spectral Heart x 12 60,000 4 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 3

Dew of Repudiation x 8

Sango Pearl x 30

Spectral Heart x 18 80,000 5 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 12

Sango Pearl x 45

Spectral Nucleus x 12 100,000 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 20

Sango Pearl x 60

Spectral Nucleus x 24 120,000

These are the materials necessary to ascend her Talents in Genshin Impact:

Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Transience x 3

Spectral Husk x 6

12,500 3 Guide to Transience x 2

Spectral Heart x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Transience x 4

Spectral Heart x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Transience x 6

Spectral Heart x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Transience x 9

Spectral Heart x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Transience x 4

Spectral Nucleus x 4

? x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Transience x 6

Spectral Nucleus x 6

? x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Transience x 12

Spectral Nucleus x 9

? x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Transience x 16

Spectral Nucleus x 12

? x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

The ? item is dropped by the La Signora weekly boss. Its name hasn't been officially translated yet.

Banner schedule

Kokomi's banner will take place after Baal's banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi's banner will be known as "Drifting Luminescence." It will take place on 21 September 2021. This means she will arrive 21 days after the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara have their own banner.

As of yet, the three 4-star characters haven't been officially revealed for her banner.

