Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Hydro Hypostasis, Aloy, Kokomi's palace, Baal & Signora boss confirmed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed new information about upcoming content, including images of new bosses, characters, and key locations. This information was leaked prior to the 2.1 livestream that will be presented tomorrow.

Coupled with that, promotional images have surfaced showcasing the new content. Fans can get an early look at these images along with some extra information about the new additions to Genshin Impact 2.1.

Here's a rundown of the recently leaked visuals.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: New characters, bosses, and more

Genshin Impact fans can see the new playable characters added to the 2.1 update in these screenshots. All of these characters were showcased in front of Inazuman landmarks. The images present Raiden Shogun (Baal) wielding her Electro katana, while Kokomi poses with a Bake-Kurage in front of her palace.

These are possible locations that players will be able to explore after the new update. With the release of these characters onto featured banners, players may be able to recreate these images in Genshin Impact.

Hydro Hypostasis information

WAIT IS HYDRO HYPOSTASIS UNDER THE WATER, WHAT? IT LOOKS SO COOL AND PRETTY OMG pic.twitter.com/kkJN7fYFqj — ˚₊·͟͟͟͟͟͟͞͞͞͞͞͞➳❥ ꒰ saeran's a kokomi simp ꒱ (@okayman666) August 19, 2021

The Hydro Hypostasis is the latest boss that players will need to defeat if they plan on building the new 5-star character Kokomi. Hydro Hypostasis will drop the new "Dew of Repudiation" item that Kokomi needs to ascend, making this new boss-enemy crucial towards building her.

The Hydro Hypostasis will likely be found on one of the new islands coming to Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.1, though the method to unlock it is unknown.

ngl hydro hypostasis place is so pretty... pic.twitter.com/EF4AmTZuGV — N. (@txtdariyoimiya) August 19, 2021

This new enemy will attack with unique patterns and summon Hydro elemental creatures similar to the Oceanid. The battle may be a tough one, so players will need to be prepared against this foe.

New Aloy info leaked

lol a screenshot of Genshin!Aloy leaked pic.twitter.com/bzBrFMrAgS — Nic (@littlepunkryo) August 19, 2021

Aloy will be Genshin Impact's first crossover character, and will be released as a free 5-star option that players will receive in their mail during the 2.1 update. PlayStation users will gain first-access to Aloy as she will be an exclusive character for Sony's console. However, players on other platforms will need to wait for future updates.

It's unknown if those who are playing on multiple platforms will be able to use Aloy on all of their accounts. Having said that, players will learn everything about this new character during the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream .

Kokomi's Palace revealed

kokomi's island is a whole mermaid palace 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/04HRCYRlcZ — hiba 🌸 (@onejaes) August 19, 2021

Kokomi's Palace has been revealed, and it will likely be found on Watatsumi Island as she is the Divine Priestess of that area. Kokomi has powerful control over the Hydro element and her ties to the ocean are reflected in the seashell motif of her palace.

Gamers will definitely want to explore Kokomi's Palace once Genshin Impact 2.1 launches.

The leaks have also revealed the true form of new weekly boss La Signora, as her Pyro element overflows and burns her battle arena. Fans will need to defeat this powerful foe to gain talent materials for new characters in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Apart from that, she will likely play a huge role in the upcoming storyline of Inazuma. Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream will shed more light on La Signora's presence in the region and provide more information about this tough battle.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is a short while away and these leaks further boost the anticipation for the update.

