Genshin Impact: How to complete Farmer's Treasure quest to get 'Underground... Overrated' achievement

Genshin Impact is full of quests to complete and the Farmer's Treasure can give players some great rewards.

It is a short quest that is activated once players collect all four stone slates that are hidden around Inazuma, and once it is finished you are rewarded with both a Sword Prototype and the recipe to make the Amenoma Kageuchi.

These rewards definitely make completing this World Quest worth completing.

Once you have unlocked this Genshin Impact quest, gamers can follow this guide to complete it.

Genshin Impact: How to complete the Farmer's Treasure quest

its been fun teasing this saimon jirou guy while hes locked up in the cage. he admits talking with mc and paimon is bad for his mental health that he ends up turning a deaf ear to them pic.twitter.com/H7n6GIfB1W — nene (@qingxisn) July 24, 2021

Completing this Genshin Impact quest will require you to have freed Saimon Jirou from his cage on Jinren Island, and to have found all four of the hidden Old Stone Slates in Inazuma.

Once these slates have been collected, you will begin the Farmer's Treasure quest and will be tasked with heading back to Saimon Jirou. Once you speak with him, this quest will begin.

Finding the fifth Stone Slate

Saimon Jirou leads players on a wild goose chase (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

Once you speak to Saimon Jirou, he will inform you that there is one more Stone Slate to be collected and will mark it on the map.

Once you get there, you can check several locations but the Stone Slate will be missing from each spot. Once Paimon gets tired of searching, you can return to confront Saimon Jirou.

Finding Saimon Jirou

Once you confront Saimon Jirou, he will have been taken hostage by a Bandit Leader, and you will need to defeat several waves of foes to save him.

This is a gauntlet of enemies, mostly Nobushi and Treasure Hoarders and once they are all taken care of you can proceed to the next part of this quest.

Opening the stone treasury gate

The treasure is hidden just beyond the door (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

Once you save Saimon Jirou, he will present you with the key to reach the treasury gate, and you'll need to place all four stone slates you've collected to create the puzzle.

This block puzzle is similar to the previous ones that were found in the recent Lost Riches event, and can be solved by lighting up all of the blocks without stepping on one twice.

After this, the treasury door will open and you can discover the Farmer's Treasure.

Completing the Farmer's Treasure quest

IM JUST SO AMUSED WITH THE NAMES AND LINES IN THE FARMER'S TREASURE QUEST PLS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jFBbYXvraI — yae miko simp ✨ (@eesaanoo) August 10, 2021

After you've discovered the Farmer's Treasure, you can return to Konda Village to complete this quest and discover Saimon Jirou getting chewed out by his parents.

You will recieve some great rewards after witnessing their argument, and gain the blueprint for the Amenoma Kageuchi and a free Sword Prototype, along with getting the "Underground...Overrated" hidden achievement.

This Genshin Impact quest is short but has some fun dialogue and a great blueprint as a reward along with a hidden achievement.

