Genshin Impact reveals making of Inazuma's soundtrack, 'Realm of Tranquil Eternity'

Inazuma is the latest region in Genshin Impact. Like Mondstadt and Liyue, it also has a unique soundtrack that players can cherish while exploring the open world.

Genshin Impact's music has been one of its most overlooked aspects. miHoYo has always relied on the finest musicians to make the game's soundtracks, and Inazuma's Realm of Tranquil Eternity is a perfect example of the same.

Genshin Impact recently released a live performance of Inazuma's soundtrack by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. To say the least, players were surprised to witness the amount of dedication that went into making this music.

Realm of Tranquil Eternity：Inazuma Live Symphony Performance | Genshin Impact



The performance features Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and Japan's top folk musicians performing Inazuma's regional pieces together.https://t.co/4uAQ7byvXV#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 21, 2021

Composers of the brilliant music in Genshin Impact

Yu-Peng Chen is the composer of Realm of Tranquil Eternity. He has also composed other soundtracks for the game, that are equally loved by players around the world.

For Realm of Tranquil Eternity, Yu-Peng Chen worked with Sachiko Miyano who is a Japanese orchestrator and arranger. Miyano is no stranger to the video gaming industry. Over the years, she has produced music for games and animes such as Super Smash Bros.,Tokyo Ghoul and Final Fantasy XIII.

Such talented artists are the reason behind the immersive music in Genshin Impact. Wandering in Teyvat becomes a delight owing to it, and it even helps in creating a tense atmosphere during combat.

It is worth noting that the symphony performance features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. It is the oldest symphony orchestra in Japan and comprises the most talented musicians in the country.

Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra performing Realm of Tranquil Eternity (Image via miHoYo)

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra performed Inazuma's regional pieces named Inazuma and Overlord of the Thunderstorm together.

How Genshin Impact's music matches with the open-world

Yu-Peng Chen has frequently talked about the process to create Genshin Impact's music. Surprisingly enough, the composers made the OST for Mondstadt after simply watching a picture of the traveler sitting and gazing at the city.

Similarly, the music for Liyue was composed before the developers designed it. When Yu-Peng Chen and his team sent a music piece to the art team, it helped them finalize some design concepts for Liyue based on the immersiveness with the music.

Inazuma in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The 2.1 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and some new Inazuma islands will also arrive soon. Hence, players can continue their journey in Teyvat while listening to the soothing compositions by Yu-Peng Chen and the entire HOYO-MiX team.

Edited by Gautham Balaji