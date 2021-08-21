Genshin Impact 2.1 update teases first look at La Signora boss fight, Scaramouche, and two new islands

Genshin Impact's 2.1 update livestream revealed a ton of new and exciting content, including the La Signora boss fight, Scaramouche, and two new islands.

The 2.1 update promises to be a massive one, brimming with exciting features and additions. However, some fans are solely interested in the La Signora boss fight, Scaramouche's role in the storyline, and Inazuma's two new islands .

As all of this comes from a preview livestream, it's not going to be that in-depth. However, it will provide a first look from an official source (so it's not from a leak), which will excite some Genshin Impact players. The 2.1 update isn't too far away, so Genshin Impact fans might want to prepare themselves for all of this new content.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update teases La Signora boss fight, Scaramouche, and two new islands

The Genshin Impact 2.1 preview livestream is about an hour and a half long, and is listed above for curious readers. Despite containing some perfunctory mentions, the livestream provides exciting previews for upcoming content, including the La Signora Boss Fight, Scaramouche's role in the story, and two new islands in Inazuma.

La Signora boss fight

Genshin Impact fans might be surprised to learn that the La Signora boss fight was officially unveiled in the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream. As usual, La Signora is up to no good, however, unlike last time, players will have a significant role and not be mere spectators.

The YouTube video above showcases the teaser for the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream. It starts with La Signora breaking the ice barrier around her before showing off a new form. There was a clear similarity between La Signora and Childe's transformations.

The 1st stage of La Signora's boss fight (Image via Genshin Impact)

The official 2.1 livestream also showcases the 1st phase of the boss fight. La Signora can shoot Cryo projectiles in two forms. The first is a volley that goes straight ahead of her while the other is a homing variation that shoots less but follows the player.

The official livestream then shows off La Signora's phase transformation. Rather than using Cryo as usual, she is seen incorporating Pyro in this new form. A few attacks were showcased, including her using a flaming whip and summoning a fire tornado. Coupled with this, her arsenal also includes hurling a giant fireball at the player.

Scaramouche being teased

scaramouche actually exists in genshin impact. pic.twitter.com/YSgMiVO9TL — ˚✧₊ kiryu ˳✧༚ (@khaenrian) August 20, 2021

To the surprise of most Genshin Impact fans, Scaramouche appeared in the 2.1 livestream. He wasn't one of the leaked 2.1 characters, so this came out of nowhere. The 2.1 livestream states that Scaramouche will make another appearance, albeit with a bigger role than before.

Despite making a brief appearance on the livestream, Scaramouche's fans exploded with excitement on Twitter. He even trended more than some fan-favorites like Baal.

The voice actors in the English livestream urged players to surge through the story to learn more about Scaramouche. He wasn't revealed to be a playable character, but just the idea of him showing up in the storyline was amazing for Scaramouche fans.

Two new islands in Inazuma

The two new islands (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Watastumi Island and Seirai Island were showcased in the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream. It displayed the locations from a few different angles. As usual, both islands look spectacular and stand out from the previously visitable locations in Genshin Impact.

The Sangonomiya Shrine is located on Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The livestream states that the Sangonomiya Shrine is an important place of interest. The waterfalls and the overall serene nature of this island make it radically different compared to the previous Inazuma islands.

The shrine is the headquarters for the resistance forces. Following the reveal, the livestream went onto talk about the location's breathtaking beauty.

Seirai Island, as it appears in the livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Seirai Island is constantly embroiled in a violent thunderstorm. It has an ominous aura, which means that people seldom go to this island.

