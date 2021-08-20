Genshin Impact 2.1 Update brings Fishing System, Lunar Realm event & furnishings to raise fish

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring tons of great features including a new fishing system that will allow players to catch fish and display them to their friends. There will also be an event involving fishing known as "Lunar Realm" that will provide tons of great rewards.

The new system will be a fun way to pass the time in Genshin Impact with players further encouraged by its great rewards. Fans can learn more about this fishing system and the new event here.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Fishing system and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be introducing a new fishing system as a recreational activity for players whilst also being a great source for materials. This system will allow them to catch fresh and unique fish straight out of the waters of Teyvat through a new fishing mechanic.

Players will need to create bait, select a fishing rod, and cast their lines to pull up their big catch. It's easier to understand when seen in the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream preview.

Lunar Realm

Genshin Impact 2.1 Fishing

A new Claymore Weapon... A FISH



Thank you MiHoyo for hearing our suggestions~ 🎣🐟 pic.twitter.com/A77w8feFdS — GLOCO🎣🎮 (@GLOCOgaming) August 20, 2021

The Lunar Realm event is a new fishing based event that will task players with catching a legendary fish known as the Lunar Leviathan. Completing these tasks will provide great rewards like Primogems, Mora, a new fishing rod and other ornamental fish.

There will also be new weapons known as the Luxurious Sea-Lord and The Catch added to Genshin Impact, both of which will be tied to fishing as well. This fish-based weaponry will be a powerful addition to any gamer's arsenal as they come as a free 4-star Polearm and Claymore.

New Serenitea Pot furnishings for fish

I’m excited for the Genshin 2.1 updates especially FISHING and TEAPOT additions pic.twitter.com/7yozUu6QBb — 🎀 Thymine 🎀 (@PomPomThymine) August 20, 2021

This fishing system will allow players to gather unique fish and use them for various means including raising Ornamental Fish inside of the Serenitea Pot. Genshin Impact 2.1 will be adding a new Spiritcloud Pool where players can raise their Ornamental Fish, and then show them off to their friends and players. This will be a great way to keep the best catches and take care of some new pets in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is adding tons of new content with the latest fishing system seeming fun and in-depth. Gamers will definitely want to try this new mechanic once it is added in the upcoming update.

