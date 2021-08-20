PlayStation Store leaks Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream content: La Signora boss fight, Kokomi’s palace revealed

It's a rare day when the PlayStation Store drops a big leak for Genshin Impact fans, including the much anticipated La Signora fight.

All that has been leaked are some images, but these images are not only in high resolution, but they also tell a good story. They're not filler photos for the sake of advertisement. All of these photos pertain to Genshin Impact 2.1, and they haven't been leaked by other leakers, either.

These are all official photos that probably shouldn't have been released just yet. Still, Genshin Impact fans love to see leaks, and some of these leaked photos are interesting to share.

The one at the very top of this article is for the upcoming La Signora boss fight, although it's of the 2nd phase, in particular. La Signora will be a weekly boss, so the PlayStation Store leak seems to add some credibility to that old leak.

The PlayStation Store leaks upcoming Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream content

A player, stumbling upon some new images in the PlayStation Store (Image via FB/Axiosiust)

The photo above shows off the Hydro Hypostasis, and it also showcases its connection to the PlayStation Store. Usually, Genshin Impact leaks come from somebody on Twitter, so it's surprising to see the PlayStation Store leak the upcoming 2.1 livestream content.

The rest of this article will share some photos from that leak.

New Inazuma location

What looks to be a port in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The photo above depicts what seems to be a port in Inazuma. It's unknown where exactly it's located, but the bright lanterns do add a memorable touch.

It's unknown if it will be relevant to the Archon Quest.

Kokomi

Kokomi, in front of her palace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi has already been leaked as a playable character in the 2.1 update. However, the location behind her is new, as it seems to be her personal palace.

It's worth noting that Kokomi is using her Elemental Skill in this photo, which summons the jellyfish-like creature that players see above.

Kokomi's Palace

Kokomi's Palace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi's Palace is certainly a tacky design. It doesn't look like any other location in Genshin Impact, and it's seen from a different angle in the previous photo. That photo showcased Kokomi at the top of this location, as players can see it's the same gate at the top.

Baal

Baal will be a playable character (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Raiden Shogun, Baal, was also leaked to be a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.1. This PlayStation Store leak seems to confirm that Baal will be playable, and possibly showed off at the 2.1 livestream.

Arena

An arena of some kind (Image via Genshin Impact)

This leaked photo showcases what seems to be an ominous arena of some kind. There will likely be something significant taking place here, given its design.

More Lightning

Another dangerous area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another ominous location, which will likely have more environmental damage given what it looks like. It's unknown what role this location will serve in the Genshin Impact storyline.

Hydro Hypostasis

The Hydro Hypostasis, as shown in the PlayStation Store leak (Image via Genshin Impact)

This boss is a brand new Hypostasis for Genshin Impact players to conquer. This boss is the Hydro Hypostasis, and it will drop some new unique materials that some characters will need to fully ascend.

Aloy

Aloy at Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy will only be available in Genshin Impact 2.1 for PlayStation players (2.2 for other platforms). However, this leak comes from the PlayStation Store, itself. Hence, it makes sense that they would show off a new character relevant to its playerbase.

Dragonspine was likely chosen as the backdrop for thematic reasons.

Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara, as she appears in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the final photo showcased in the PlayStation Store leak. It's showing off Kujou Sara, a 4-star playable character that will accompany Baal, the Raiden Shogun, in her own banner.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi