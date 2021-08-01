How to get Inazuma's craftable Bow blueprint in Genshin Impact

Inazuma's new forgeable bow, Hamayumi, could be the most anticipated weapon in Genshin Impact Version 2.0.

Hamayumi is from the Amethyst series, along with a sword, claymore, polearm and catalyst of its own. Players can obtain all the weapons' blueprints in the Amethyst series by completing respective World Quests, except the bow, Hamayumi.

Genshin Impact players need to depend on their luck to get the bow's blueprint from an NPC in Tatarasuna, Inazuma. This article will cover how players can obtain Hamayumi bow's blueprint in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain Hamayumi's blueprint in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can acquire Hamayumi's blueprint by trading three mysterious conches for a Common Chest to an NPC named Takashi in Tatarasuna. The bow's blueprint has a chance to be in one of the common chests. This is a daily quest that players can repeat until they get the blueprint.

NPC Takashi in his makeshift house (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Takashi on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find Takashi north of the teleport waypoint in Tatarasuna, Kannazuka. Behind Takashi are three Common Chests that players can pick after giving him three mysterious conches.

Players do not need to engage with Takashi to begin the hidden quest. Instead, they can scour the shoreline near Takashi's conch house for the mysterious conches.

Shiny items near Takashi's house (Image via Genshin Impact)

The mysterious conches Takashi wishes for can be collected around his house. Genshin Impact players can explore the area in front of Takashi's house for shiny items.

Those shiny items can give players a mysterious conch or other materials such as artifacts, carrots and cabbage. Players may get two to nine mysterious conches per day.

Trade three conches with Takashi per day (Image via ZaFrostPet, Youtube)

After collecting the conches, players can return to Takashi's location to trade with him. Genshin Impact players can only exchange three mysterious conches for a Common Chest once a day.

Hamayumi's blueprint in one of the Common Chest (Image via u/roflol432, Reddit)

There is a chance for players to get the Hamayumi bow's blueprint in one of the Common Chest. Alongside the blueprint, players will also obtain the achievement "Thank You, Come Again."

Hamayumi stats, passive skill, and suitable characters

[2.0 - Weapons] Demon-Slayer Bow 4*



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/t9EpvGNi8A — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 13, 2021

Base Attack:

Base Attack at Level 1: 41

Maximum Attack at Level 90: 454

Secondary Stat (Attack):

Base Secondary Attack at Level 1: 12%

Maximum Secondary Attack at Level 90: 55.1%

Passive Ability - Full Draw (Refinement 1):

Hamayumi's passive ability increases the damage of the wielder's Normal Attack by 16% and Charged Attack by 12%. Additionally, this effect is increased by 100% when the wielder's Energy reaches 100%.

Suitable characters for Hamayumi:

1) Yoimiya

New 5-star character, Yoimiya in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya's main source of damage comes from her Normal Attack and Charged Attack. With Hamayumi, Yoimiya will get an additional 16% and 12% damage for her Normal Attack and Charged Attack, respectively.

For F2P players, Hamayumi is possibly the best free-to-play weapon for Yoimiya. This is why Hamayumi may be the most anticipated new weapon in Genshin Impact 2.0.

2) Tartaglia

Tartaglia in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tartaglia can provide consistent damage in his Melee mode. Equipped with Hamayumi, Tartaglia with full Energy will gain a total of 24% increased damage for his Charged Attack.

Hamayumi may be on par with Rust, a 4-star gacha bow that is also suitable for Tartaglia. Genshin Impact players who still do not possess Rust can use Hamayumi as a replacement for Tartaglia.

Also Read: How to get Inazuma's craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

Edited by Gautham Balaji