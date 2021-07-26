How to get Inazuma's craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

Many Genshin Impact players were eager for the brand new set of Inazuma-themed weaponry, but it turns out that they aren't as easy to obtain as players expected.

Genshin Impact created five new forgeable weapons to provide more weapon options for F2P players. Each weapon — sword, claymore, polearm, catalyst, and bow — is from the new Amethyst series.

The Amethyst series does not share the same sub-stats and passive skills, but they have one thing in common. Every weapon in this series requires Amethyst Lump, which can only be found in Inazuma, to be forged.

Where to find blueprints for Inazuma weapon in Genshin Impact?

Blacksmiths can craft this new weaponry from any of the game's regions, like previously craftable weapons. However, before they can have blacksmiths create the weapons for them, Genshin Impact players must find the blueprints for each weapon.

1) Sword - Anemona Kageuchi

[2.0 BETA] 4★ Sword — Amenoma Kageuta Blade



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/6jZn8AtxvY — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 18, 2021

To get the sword's blueprint, Genshin Impact gamers must complete the World Quest "Farmer's Treasure." They can find this quest on Jinren Island after saving Saimon Jirou from bandits and collecting four old stone slates.

This quest is relatively easy with no complex puzzle, and players would not have difficulty completing it. Furthermore, achieving the end of the task will reward them with the Amenoma Kageuchi's blueprint, the "Saimon Heirloom Blade Diagram."

2) Claymore - Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

[2.0 BETA] 4★ Claymore — Katsuragi's Slasher



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/HaJGodhXs9 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 20, 2021

Genshin Impact users can obtain Katsuragikiri Nagamasa's blueprint by opening a Luxurious Chest, which they can find in Tatarasuna.

Unfortunately, Tatarasuna is locked behind a barrier, and players need to complete a World Quest, "Tatara Tales," to dissolve it. They can find this quest by interacting with Toranosuke in Kujou Encampment.

After completing the Tatara Tales quest and destroying the barrier, gamers still have a task to do. The Luxurious Chest is hidden behind a locked gate, so they need to find three keys, "Key to Some Place," to open the gate.

Once the gate is open, players can see a Luxurious Chest on the left side of the room. However, they must beware as after approaching the chest, three Automatons' enemies will spawn. Therefore, they are recommended to use their best DPS party before going to the room.

3) Polearm - Kitain Cross Spear

Kitain Cross Spear

Base atk at lvl 90: 565

Substat at lvl 90: 110 EM

Passive: Same as Katsuragi's Slasher.

Characters this weapon is good on: This is the best craftable spear for Xiao easily. High base atk and energy regeneration to help him get his ult faster pic.twitter.com/McX2RRdSFw — elliott | call me eli :D (@jadewingedspear) July 14, 2021

Genshin Impact players can obtain the Kitain Cross Spear's blueprint by completing a World Quest, "Orobashi's Legacy," by the NPC Kaji, who they can find on the east side of Fort Fujitou.

The quest itself is relatively long and has a complex puzzle. Users need to repair four Narukami Pillars, and each pillar needs two Quest Items: a Rock Pillar Warding Stone and a Rock Pillar Pearl.

Genshin Impact gamers must note that they will fight Maguu Kenki on the last Narukami Pillar, so they should equip the right party members.

4) Catalyst - Hakushin Ring

[2.0 BETA] 4★ Catalyst — White Dragon Ring



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Chyzv7Q5k0 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 18, 2021

Players can find the Hakushin Ring's blueprint by completing the World Quest "Yougou Cleansing," a part of the "Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual."

The quest requires them to cleanse five shrines around Narukami Island while defeating bosses at each shrine. It is even longer and harder than the "Orobashi's Legacy" above.

Genshin Impact players need to explore many new places, solve complicated puzzles, and defeat multiple bosses.

Once they complete the Orobashi's Legacy quest, they will get a Quest Item, "Mask of Memories." Gamers must open their inventory and click on the "Use" option of the mask to get the catalyst's blueprint.

5) Bow - Hamayumi

[2.0 - Weapons] Demon-Slayer Bow 4*



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/t9EpvGNi8A — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 13, 2021

Currently, there is no method to obtain the blueprint of Hamayumi.

However, if speculations come true, then Genshin Impact will reveal how to get Hamayumi after the Yoimiya banner goes live.

Also read: How to get Beidou character in Genshin Impact

Edited by Ravi Iyer