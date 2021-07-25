Genshin Impact Tatarasuna barrier puzzle guide: How to unlock the barrier

Tatarasuna is an area in Genshin Impact full of resources: Naku Weed, Time Trial Challenge, and even a one-time domain Shakkei Pavilion.

The bad news is Tatarasuna is locked behind a barrier that obstructs players from going in. To destroy the obstacle, players need to undergo a World Quest "Tatara Tales."

In addition to the 50 Primogems awarded for finishing the quest, players can also unlock a Teleport waypoint and a domain, both of which give 5 and 40 Primogems, respectively.

Genshin Impact guide to unlock Tatarasuna barrier in Inazuma

Interact with Toranosuke and Miyuki to start the World Quest (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

First, players need to head to Kujou Encampment in Genshin Impact. There will be two characters, Toranosuke and Miyuki, just beside the Teleport waypoint. Players can talk to Toranosuke to trigger the World Quest "Tatara Tales."

Talk to Xavier in Tatarasuna for the next task (Image via Genshin Impact)

After hearing about the situation from both Toranosuke and Miyuki, the quest will guide players to Xavier. Xavier will then lead the Traveler to observe three Mikage Furnace locations around the barrier.

Once three locations of Mikage Furnace are inspected, Xavier will show another three areas but of Kamuijima Cannon. Players will use these cannons to destroy the barrier surrounding Tatarasuna in Genshin Impact.

The first Kamuijima Cannon

The location of the first Kamuijima Cannon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find the first cannon west of the Teleport waypoint in Kujou Encampment. To activate the cannon, players need to find the nearest Thunder Sakura Bough to summon Electrogranum.

Before firing the weapon, it must face the correct direction. Players can adjust the cannon in the following order:

Turn right Turn up Turn up

The second Kamuijima Cannon

The location of the second Kamuijima Cannon (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second cannon is located just beside the Teleport waypoint, east of Tatarasuna Statue of the Seven. Players can operate the cannon in the following order:

Turn left Turn left Turn left Turn up Turn up

The third Kamuijima Cannon

The location of the third Kamuijima Cannon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find the last Kamuijima Cannon beside the east Teleport waypoint in Tatarasuna. For this cannon, follow the arrangement below:

Turn right Turn right Turn right Turn up Turn up

Once all three cannons are fired, the quest will continue, but the barrier will already disappear. Thus, players can now explore the Tatarasuna area in Genshin Impact.

Completing the World Quest "Tatara Tales"

When the barrier is destroyed, there is not much left to do until players reach the end of the Tatara Tales quest.

The last task of Tatara Tales Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

After breaking the barrier, players need to defeat Fatui enemies around Xavier. He will then ask the player to take a picture of the storage device in Mikage Furnace.

Note that in Mikage Furnace, the Electro concentrations are very high. Therefore, players always need to summon Electrogranum from any Thunder Sakura Bough to prevent their character's HP loss.

For the final task, give the photo of the storage device to Xavier, and players will have completed the quest "Tatara Tales" in Genshin Impact.

Read More: How to unlock the Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul