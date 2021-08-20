Twitter goes crazy as Scaramouche makes surprise appearance in Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream

Genshin Impact fans are going crazy on Twitter after Scaramouche finally returned to make an appearance in the 2.1 livestream. He has been absent since update 1.2.

The short clip of Scaramouche in the 2.1 livestream trailer has Genshin Impact Twitter exhilarated, as his brief cameo comes with the promise of future appearances in the story.

Scaramouche has had one of the most dedicated fanbases ever since he featured in the Unreconciled Stars event in Genshin Impact 1.2. The update is still held as one of the best by players for its story significance and great rewards, and Scaramouche made a big impact on players, as the Fatui Harbinger proved to be an enemy trying to take down the Traveler.

I AM SHAKING I AM ON MY KNEES I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS GOSH HIS LAUGH 😭😭😭



SCARAMOUCHE SCARAMOUCHE SCARAMOUCHE pic.twitter.com/tdwb5sqeyr — Daily Waiting For Scaramouche (@ScaramoucheWho) August 20, 2021

According to the 2.1 livestream trailer, Scaramouche will be returning to the story, and he still seems like quite the villain as he gloats over a collapsing Aether and smirks at the camera. While his true intentions are unknown, it is likely that he has caught wind of the Traveler's appearance in Inazuma and is trying to take them down once again. For more information, fans will have to wait for the update to be released, but this small entrance has already stirred up quite a storm.

Genshin Impact: Fans thrilled over Scaramouche's appearance in 2.1 livestream

I CANT PROCESS THE FACT WE ARE GONNA HAVE SCARAMOUCHE AGAIN OHMYGOD pic.twitter.com/OKaXh021N2 — inty 🍤 195/580 for scara! (@scaramwah) August 20, 2021

Scaramouche's appearance is receiving a massive amount of attention from fans, so much so that his name is currently trending on Twitter. He has received over 60K Tweets. Scaramouche seems to have retained a similar outfit and demeanor as he shows off his evil side. Here are some reactions to Scaramouche's return:

NON-UNRECONCILED STARS (1.1 ver) PLAYERS ARE FINALLY GONNA MEET SCARAMOUCHE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DMJHhjFdON — jam (@zuoraned) August 20, 2021

scaramouche’s laughing at us right now and it's fine pls step on me!! pic.twitter.com/FBMQoqs3eY — bei ☁️ (@ayakabeiaI) August 20, 2021

SCARAMOUCHE ! 😭😭

Excuse me while i faint— pic.twitter.com/9BTb3lzgMO — ꕤ ✦ yani - comms open ✦ ꕤ (@takoyanii) August 20, 2021

All the Scaramouche nation be like: pic.twitter.com/AtWPPRR3ut — daily scara | scaramouche for 2.1‼️ (@dailyscaramouch) August 20, 2021

my feminism leaving my body the moment i hear scaramouche’s voice on 2.1 pv pic.twitter.com/M8SOJL1tCZ — ira 🐔🎴 (@sisigtofu) August 20, 2021

scaramouche actually exists in genshin impact. pic.twitter.com/YSgMiVO9TL — ˚✧₊ kiryu ˳✧༚ (@khaenrian) August 20, 2021

SCARAMOUCHE STANS HOW ARE WE FEELING TODAY? pic.twitter.com/11cHtRY3p4 — yu 🌸 mikey day (@yutheweeb) August 20, 2021

Someone tell Scaramouche to stop pretending he's scary. Do the fandango or something idk, also he owe's everyone a hug for making us wait so long pic.twitter.com/fAT7U6157Q — Tigger Axton loves Ranch (@Lemonbatboy) August 20, 2021

Scaramouche definitely has one of Genshin Impact's largest fanbases. After this reveal, he will definitely be making more appearances in the new update. Therefore, players will want to stay tuned to see the new story involving this popular Harbinger.

