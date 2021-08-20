How to complete Hiromi's Watch world quest in Genshin Impact for Inazuma reputation

Genshin Impact is full of world quests to discover and complete and the Hiromi's Watch quest can give players some easy rewards along with some Inazuma reputation.

This world quest involves finding and reuniting lost people and helping out an Inazuman man named Hiromi. Hiromi will task players with locating his friends and even searching for NPCs in Liyue, and is willing to offer Primogems and more as compensation.

This quest is a pretty short one with a lot of dialogue, so fans can find out how to complete it easily here.

Genshin Impact: How to complete Hiromi's Watch

To begin Hiromi's Watch, you will need to speak to Hiromi who is standing on the shore in Inazuma City. He can be found during the day staring out onto the ocean, and once you speak to him you can begin the Hiromi's Watch quest.

HELP look at the traveller’s dialogue in hiromi’s watch world quest 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5DvisoQUSC — hisa ♡ (@xiaosakii) July 26, 2021

Go to the north of Narukami Island to find traces of Kazu

Kazu is camped out on the north side of Narukami Island (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

The first task to complete in the Hiromi's Watch quest is to locate Kazu on Narukami Island. He is camped on the north coast of the island and just getting close to him will complete this portion of the quest.

He and Hiromi will have a lengthy discussion that leads into an argument, and then the two will part ways. This is when the next portion of the quest will begin, taking you back to Liyue.

Go to Jueyun Karst to search for Sun Yu and Little Que'er

Next task involves locating Sun Yu and Little Que'er (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

To complete the next part of this mission, you'll need to track down Sun Yu and Little Que'er, and speak to Sun Yu about family. He will give you a hint that will allow you to move on to the next stage in this quest.

These two characters can be found after gliding down from a nearby waypoint in Jueyun Karst, and are standing under a small building on the mountain.

Go to Mt. Hulao to search for traces of "Big Sis"

Yan'er can be found trapped in Amber (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

After heading to Mt. Hulao, there will be a suspiciously large piece of amber at the bottom of a deep cavern, and breaking this will release "Big Sis" who turns out to be an NPC named Yan'er.

Speaking to her will progress the quest and you'll need to rescue her from the bottom of this area by gliding out. After you've landed back on your feet, you can complete this Genshin Impact quest.

Go back and find Hiromi

To complete this quest, speak to Hiromi again (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

Once you've rescued Yan'er, you can return to Inazuma and speak to Hiromi again to complete this Genshin Impact world quest.

Hiromi will be shocked to hear what happened in the quest and will reward the player with 30 Primogems, 2 Heroes Wits, and 20,000 Mora, along with 200 AR EXP and an achievement.

// world quest spoiler : hiromi’s watch



honestly a cute quest didn’t expect that he was writing to big sis pic.twitter.com/eoWpUhkXCn — xu⁷ 𖤐 studying for exams (@JOONFARIE) July 27, 2021

This quest is pretty short and barely requires any effort so completing it is definitely worth it.

Also read: Genshin Impact leak reveals Raiden Shogun's (Baal) new constellation pattern changes

Edited by R. Elahi