What's the use of Dendrobium in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact introduced a lot of new flora and fauna in its 2.0 update, as Inazuma is rife with new species for players to discover.

The Dendrobium is a blood red flower that can be found growing on the shores of Inazuma near Nazuchi Beach and near the Maguu Kenki.

The Dendrobium is said to only blossom where blood has been spilled, and players may need to slay a few Nobushi to get their hands on these precious flowers.

Genshin Impact: What Dendrobium are used for

[2.1 BETA] Profile ─ Kujou Sara

Updated with second character ascension material.



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Z6FkxUpOK0 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 24, 2021

The most important use for Dendrobium in Genshin Impact will come in its 2.1 update, as Dendrobiums will be a key component to ascending the new 4-star character Kujou Sara.

She will require 168 Dendrobium to reach level 90, so if players are looking to build this new Electro character they will need to start collecting these flowers.

Luckily, Dendrobiums can be found fairly easily with this interactive map guide:

Other uses for Dendrobium in Genshin Impact:

Dendrobium has a few other uses in Genshin Impact, though it's not used for that much in the current update.

Dendrobiums will be used to create fishing bait in the next update, as they can be combined with Fowl to create a Redrot Bait which can help catch more predatory fish.

Otherwise, Dendrobium isn't used for any dishes or crafting recipes, though it is likely that feature will get added in a future update.

The six locations for “They shall not grow old” Achievement. You need to lay flowers at all six in ONE session (aka if your game crashes or if you close your game, you must restart.)



2 is down on the beach behind a bush, it can be hard to find

3 is inside the hole in the mouth pic.twitter.com/I3zIk1NJ0X — Sam (@Drowzily) July 29, 2021

Dendrobiums can also be used to unlock the secret Genshin Impact achievement "They Shall Not Grow Old" by placing them at tombs found around Inazuma.

Once players honor all of these fallen tombs, they can gain this hidden achievement so they should make sure to have enough Dendrobiums for all six.

These rare flowers are elusive and hard to grow but they aren't valued much among most people due to their ominous appearance, but they hold great significance in Inazuma.

Players should make sure to gather enough Dendrobium for future updates, as more recipes may be added featuring this plant.

