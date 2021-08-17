How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Yoimiya banner

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators are a way for fans to make unlimited attempts at getting their favorite characters. With these websites, players can make as many summons as they want without worrying about Primogems.

Thanks to these websites, players can test their luck and see if they will get Yoimiya, or any other 5-star characters in Genshin Impact. Here's how players can take advantage of Genshin Impact Wish Simulators for unlimited wishes.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator: How to summon for Yoimiya

If yoimiya wont coem home in genshin she comes home in wish simulator. pic.twitter.com/C2vdqK9kIh — koko's alt (@UnofficiaIKomi) August 13, 2021

With a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator, players can guarantee whatever 5-star character they desire, even the new Pyro 5-star Yoimiya. By utilizing these websites, fans can have fun and make as many summons as they want without spending any Primogems. Here's how gamers can use these websites:

Uzair Ashraf's wish simulator's summoning page

The first step to using a Wish Simulator is choosing the right one, and for players interested in Yoimiya, they should definitely use Uzair Ashraf's Wish Simulator. This simulator will allow for unlimited wishes on Yoimiya's Tapestry of Golden Flames banner. It also allows fans to return to previous banners and summon those characters as well. To begin wishing, they simply need to select the desired banner at the top of the page, and they can use the settings button to swap between current and previous banners. Wishing is similar to the real version of Genshin Impact, which makes this simulator even more fun to use.

How to check Wish Simulator rewards:

fui no wish simulator e isso acontece, jesus amado pic.twitter.com/w5NIYKxIIw — zack !! ✦ #HouseOfGucci (@_zackfortune) August 12, 2021

Checking the inventory in this Wish Simulator is an easy task, as all fans will need to do is click on the inventory button at the bottom of the page. This will bring up a list of all the characters they have summoned, along with an estimated amount of money spent.

Why players should use Wish Simulators:

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators are a great way to keep players from overspending, and they can also provide a lot of fun, as wishing in Genshin Impact is a fun experience for some players. Using these Wish Simulators can save a ton of Primogems and other important resources.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulators are a fun tool for players to take advantage of, and they should definitely give it a try.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 update release date, expected banner and 4-star characters revealed

Edited by Gautham Balaji