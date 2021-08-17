Genshin Impact leak reveals Raiden Shogun's (Baal) new constellation pattern changes

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed new information about Raiden Shogun and her constellation pattern.

Changes have been introduced in the beta version of Genshin Impact 2.1 and Raiden Shogun's constellation pattern has changed as a result. It now resembles a hexagon and is similar to other motifs in her design.

Raiden Shogun has some powerful constellations and abilities, and leaks have indicated that she will be a great addition to a Genshin Impact team.

The constellation change follows several changes to her kit, and players can learn more about these changes here.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun's (Baal) constellation pattern and more

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun's constellation image change



Old vs new. pic.twitter.com/fOOLgETJtO — Dim (@dimbreath) August 16, 2021

Raiden Shogun is the newest 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact and she will wield the power of Electro as she smites her foes.

Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon and the God of Eternity in Inazuma, and as such her constellation reflects her character.

Genshin Impact constellation patterns can tell a player a lot about the character that they are summoning as the stars play a huge role in the story of the game. Raiden's constellation pattern has gone from one that resembles a house or structure to a hexagon that seems to represent her symbol of Eternity.

Just realised that in Japanese culture, hexagon and hexagon pattern represent the pattern of a turtle's shell which symbolises longevity. — Mengchheang.long (@LongMengchheang) August 16, 2021

This constellation pattern change is likely in reference to both her desire for Eternity and longevity, as well as it just being a more appealing pattern. This hexagonal pattern may change again as Genshin Impact 2.1's beta progresses but as of now it fits Raiden Shogun's personality well.

Raiden Shogun's (Baal) constellation details

Raiden Shogun has some powerful constellations in Genshin Impact 2.1, and leaks have revealed their effects early. Players can read Raiden's current constellations here:

Ominous Inscription: Shogan Byakugen no Rin gathers Resolve stacks faster. When Electro characters use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve stacks gained are increased by 80%. When characters with other Elements use their Elemental Bursts, the Resolve gain is increased by 20%. Steelbreaker: While wielding her sword during her Elemental Burst, Raiden Shogun will ignore 60% of opponent's defense Shinkage Bygones: Increases the level of Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu by three points Pledge of Propriety: When the Musou Isshin state expires after Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst ends, all party members exclusing the Shogun herself gain 30% bonus ATK% for 10 seconds. Shogun's Descent: Increases the level of Transcendence: Baleful Light by three points Wishbearer: While in the Musou Isshin state, Raiden Shogun's Normal, Chage, and Plunging attacks will decrease party member's Elemental Burst cooldown by one second when striking opponenets. This effect can trigger once every second and can happen five times during her Elemental Burst.

[2.1 - Beta] Raiden Shogun's Constellations



The order of constellations were changed, now her second constellation is Steelbreaker and her fourth constellation is Pledge of Propierty.



Currently only reflected on Chinese translation of the game. pic.twitter.com/yrULe1RgEN — Dim (@dimbreath) August 2, 2021

Raiden Shogun recently received a change that swapped her Constellation two and Constellation four effects, and this has been reflected in the list above.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is full of powerful characters and Raiden Shogun does not disappoint with her incredible constellations. Players will definitely want to give her a try once she releases on September 1.

