Genshin Impact 2.1 Livestream date and time revealed: Redeem codes, Kokomi, and Baal banner details expected

Genshin Impact has just announced the date of its 2.1 livestream and fans can expect tons of reveals and rewards for tuning in. The livestream will likely show off new upcoming 5-star characters along with more information on events and other tie-ins. Players may get an official reveal of Aloy as well. As with most Livestreams, gamers will definitely want to tune in for the latest information.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Livestream details and more

Dear Travelers,



The special preview program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 08/20/2021 at 09:00 (UTC-4)!

>>> https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w



Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NVEN7ZpBvM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2021

Genshin Impact is set to have its 2.1 livestream take place on August 20 at 9:00 AM (UTC-4). The livestream will premier on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and will likely be uploaded to the official YouTube channel after it concludes. This stream will go over the new content being added to the game in the next update. It may even include information about the upcoming Genshin Impact anniversary.

Baal information revealed:

#RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia

Her Eternal Excellency



The undisputed supreme ruler of Inazuma.

Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity to last throughout the ages.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FyRxdWFxLt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

The Raiden Shogun herself may be a guest on the Livestream, as she will be the first 5-star featured character, according to recent leaks. Even if she does not appear as a guest, she will definitely have her abilities shown off for the first time, which will give fans an official look at her skills and attacks. Baal is the Electro Archon of Inazuma and will likely play a huge part in the story to come.

Kokomi information revealed:

"Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island's victories would have been possible." — Gorou



◆ Sangonomiya Kokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom

◆ Hibernating Homebody Strategist

◆ Hydro

◆ Dracaena Somnolenta#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/05BcVqjVId — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

As the second featured character to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1, there will likely be information surrounding Kokomi's abilities shown off during the livestream. Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and will play a huge part in the upcoming update. Kokomi may play a role in the livestream as a guest, but until more information comes out fans will just have to wait and see.

Redeem codes expected:

Dear Travelers,



Just recently, Paimon received the Gold Creator Award from YouTube. It's time for a celebration!



Paimon would like to thank everyone for their appreciation!

Please stay tuned to our only official YouTube channel >>>https://t.co/0OLMtlhJof#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/96R2JahdTM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 13, 2021

With several celebrations coming up in Genshin Impact, it is expected that some great redeem codes will be given out during this update. Not only has Genshin received multiple awards, its first anniversary is also coming up during this update.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is only a few weeks away, and this livestream should give some insight into what the update will bring. Gamers won't want to miss it once it begins on August 20, at 9:00 AM (UTC-4).

