How to do fishing in Genshin Impact: Gameplay details officially revealed

Genshin Impact revealed information about a new addition in the next 2.1 update. During a recent live stream, Genshin Impact announced a new fishing mechanic for players to enjoy in Teyvat.

By using a fishing rod from the Fishing Association, players can catch multiple types of fish in different regions. Fish caught by Travelers can either be used as cooking ingredients or exchanged for rewards.

In addition, a particularly energetic fish called Ornamental Fish can also be caught and then raised in the Serenitea Pot. This article will cover how players can go fishing in Genshin Impact starting Version 2.1.

New fishing mechanic in Genshin Impact 2.1

Version 2.1 Update Preview: Fishing Gameplay Details



Dear Travelers~ Version 2.1 will introduce the long-awaited Fishing Gameplay. Let's see how it works~



The new fishing system in Genshin Impact is permanent gameplay starting with Version 2.1. To unlock this fishing mechanic, you need to complete two requirements.

Unlock the Serenitea Pot System Complete the quest "Exploding Population."

To unlock the Serenitea Pot System, you need to complete the World Quest "A Teapot to Call Home: Part 1" when you reach Adventure Rank 35. While for the "Exploding Population" quest, Genshin Impact gamers guessed it would be a new World Quest unlocked only after the 2.1 update.

How to do fishing in Genshin Impact

Different kinds of bait can attract different fish (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can start by making bait on the crafting bench in any region of Teyvat. Currently, four different kinds of baits can be crafted to attract particular types of fish.

Different rods increase the chances of catching fish in a certain area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, choose the appropriate fishing rod. The first fishing rod you may obtain is the "Moonstringer," a reward from the Lunar Realm event. Later, you can exchange the fish you caught for various fishing rods at the Fishing Association in each region. Note that the appropriate fishing rod can increase the chances of catching fish in a specific area.

Fishing Point can be spotted by the ripples (Image via Genshin Impact)

After choosing the appropriate bait and rod, you can approach a nearby Fishing Point in any region. Fishing Points can be spotted if Travelers can see ripples in the water body. After that, get close to the Fishing Point and interact with it to start fishing. Different water bodies in Teyvat contain various species of fish.

Fishing Gameplay Mechanic

Aim the bait and hook out (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you have interacted with the Fishing Point, hold the Cast Rod button to enter the aiming mode to aim the bait. After picking the best location, release the Cast Rod button to flick the bait and hook it out.

Cast Rod button had changed into Raise Hook button (Image via Genshin Impact)

When the hook is in the water, the button will change into the Raise Hook button. If a fish is on the hook, you can press the Raise Hook button to raise their hook and let the fish enter a struggling state. If Travelers do not press the button on time, the fish might eat the bait and flee.

Observe the Ideal Tension Zone and Fishing progress (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players may adjust their fishing line tension and keep it in the yellow Ideal Tension Zone by holding and releasing the Fish button when the fish is struggling.

Only if you stay in the Ideal Tension Zone, your fishing progress will accelerate. Otherwise, progress will drop. Finally, you will successfully catch this fish once the fishing progress is complete.

Ideal Tension Zone turns orange when entering periods of intense struggle (Image via Genshin Impact)

On occasion, a hooked fish will go through a period of intense struggle. As a result, the Ideal Tension Zone will turn orange and start to fluctuate slightly at this point, affecting the speed of the line tension.

Idean Tension Zone turns red when fishing progress hits 0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fish manages to escape, and the player's attempts are deemed unsuccessful (Image via Genshin Impact)

If your fishing progress reaches zero, the fish will attempt to flee. After that, the Tension Zone will become red and begin to fluctuate. If the fish manages to escape, the bait will be consumed by the fish and not returned.

Ornamental Fish for Serenitea Pot

Fishing Point with Ornamental Fish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ornamental Fish are livelier and more valued specimens of each fish species, and fishing areas containing such fish will have more noticeable ripple effects.

Raising Ornamental Fish in Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ornamental Fish caught by fishing can be raised in a "Pool of Sapphire Grace." This pool is a new piece of furniture in the Serenitea Pot, and you can obtain the blueprint from the Liyue Fishing Association in Genshin Impact.

With the new fishing gameplay, Genshin Impact players will have more activities once they have used all the Resin. In addition, the fish caught can be used to cook dishes and be exchanged for the 4-star Polearm "The Catch" from Inazuma Fishing Association.

