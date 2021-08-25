Risa Mei, the English VA for Genshin Impact's Kokomi, writes heartwarming message to fans for upcoming pulls

With the Genshin Impact 2.1 update right around the corner, fans are pretty excited to finally get their hands on the content and story expansion that miHoYo will be looking to introduce in the next major update.

However, the continuation of the Inazuma arc is not the only thing that the community is looking forward to. Genshin Impact 2.1 will also introduce the Electro Archon, Baal/Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Kokomi, and Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy as playable characters.

While Baal and Sara’s combined banners go up as soon as the patch goes live, Kokomi’s will follow after a few days. Aloy’s banner will first hit the PlayStation platform and then arrive for other users.

So I can finally say… THE WAIT IS OVER MY COMRADES!



I am the English VA of Kokomi in Genshin Impact!



Thank you to @ChrisFaiella the amazing people at @FormosaInteract and @miHoYo for letting me play! I wish for all Kokomi wanters to be Kokomi havers!! Good luck with pulls!💖 pic.twitter.com/lWzh7EWTIf — Risa♛Mei (@LoveRisaMei) August 24, 2021

The Genshin Impact 2.1 banners are one of the most highly anticipated pulls by the community. And with how unforgivable the gatcha system can be in the game, the English voice actor for Sangonomiya Kokomi has written a beautiful message for fans and players.

Risa Mei, the English voice actor for Genshin Impact’s Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi, the Sangonomiya resistance’s leader, will be one of the four playable characters in Genshin Impact when the new story expansion finally goes live.

She will be voiced by Risa Mei, known for providing the voices for Rum/Shirley from the animated series Shadow House, Nadila from Kakushigoto, Cilia from the Isekai anime By the Grace of the Gods, and Tilly the turtle from Word Party.

According to her professional bio, Risa Mei is a “first-gen Chinese Indonesian, Fi-core, Los Angeles-based performer with dwarfism.”

She has dabbled in a lot of genres during her career, and apart from voice acting, she has experiences in singing, motion capture, and on-stage and film performances.

In a recent tweet, Risa Mei gave a shoutout to the Genshin Impact community right after officially announcing that she will be voicing Kokomi. She left a heartwarming message for all the support she has received and wished players luck for their upcoming Wish pools when the banners for 2.1 finally go live.

