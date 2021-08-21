“I am tired of the treatment I’ve experienced”: Genshin Impact VA Zach Aguilar on immature fan response during 2.1 live stream event

The Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream was an incredibly successful event for miHoYo as the publishers could live up to the hype that preceded it.

However, not everyone was having fun in the live stream, and the event soon turned sour when a few toxic fans in the English stream began to spam derogatory comments towards the panel of Genshin Impact voice actors.

The English panel consisting of Zach Aguilar, Sarah Miller-crews, Stephanie Southerland, Laura Stahl, Kelly Baskin, and Josey Montana McCoy received lots of hate from a portion of the community.

Many who tuned in felt that the excitement was forced. Also, they felt the voice actors were exaggerating their emotions towards the reveal and lacking insightful takes on the event and the new releases.

I’m frustrated. Voice actors don’t know everything about the projects we’re in. We’re normal people with jobs that we do our best on.



People make all these assumptions about us and our work, esp with English VAs. There’s a lot we can’t clarify. But mentally, it’s draining. — Zach Aguilar @ Wasabi Con PDX Oregon (@airzach) August 20, 2021

In a tweet soon after the live stream event, Zach Aguillar, the voice behind Genshin Impact’s Aether, spoke up about the toxicity in the game’s community and how he is growing tired of the treatment he receives from the player base.

Zach Aguilar opens up about toxicity in the Genshin Impact community

People are hating on the VA's because the 2.1 stream was cringey due to the forced excitement, exaggerated laughs and also because it felt like VA's were talking to the audience like a bunch of 5 year olds- can't blame em tho they're just doing their job. — 𝐡𝐮𝐱𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@Jazzyyyy0) August 21, 2021

Genshin Impact is not, and will never be, the only video game whose player base automatically starts assuming that if a person is voicing a character in a title, then they must know everything about the title and all upcoming projects.

Zach opened up in a tweet about community assumptions and stated:

“I’m frustrated. Voice actors don’t know everything about the projects we’re in. We’re normal people with jobs that we do our best on.”

People are critical of what they don't understand, especially such a young audience that doesn't comprehend the layers. You're working hard, you know what goes into what you do. Be gentle with yourself. Negative voices don't erase all the amazing work you've done. Appreciate u! — ghost e (@prettyhumbug) August 20, 2021

“I know, that voice actors are the ones in the public eye a lot of the time - but there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes out of our control. I wish we could be more candid.”

Genshin Impact has a much younger player base. And while it’s understandable that many do not realize the nuances behind the intricacies of bringing a video game character to life, it’s also wrong to blatantly attacking a voice actor for just doing their job.

