Who are the characters voiced by Kelly Baskin and Laura Stahl in Genshin Impact?

Kelly Baskin and Laura Stahl are two female voice actresses that have voiced some popular characters in Genshin Impact.

Laura Stahl has had a few notable roles in the past, with Kelly Baskin being a newcomer to the scene.

They both recently showed up in the English version of the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream. There were four other voice actors on the livestream as well, but their performance in it has left some Genshin Impact fans wondering why they sounded so familiar.

Of course, both of them have done a superb job in Genshin Impact.

Kelly Baskin is the voice actor for Amber, while Laura Stahl voices both Barbara and Xinyan. It's worth noting that this is only applicable for the time the 2.1 livestream was released, as it's always possible for the duo to voice more characters in the future.

Which characters do Kelly Baskin and Laura Stahl voice in Genshin Impact?

Kelly Baskin is on the left, Laura Stahl is on the right (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Kelly Baskin and Laura Stahl are English voice actresses. Hence, if a player plays with a different language enabled, they might not recognize them.

However, those who use the English setting in the game might recognize some of the characters that they have voiced.

Which character does Kelly Baskin voice in Genshin Impact?

Kelly Baskin voices Amber in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kelly Baskin only voices one character in Genshin Impact, and that's Amber. Outrider Amber is one of Genshin Impact's most popular and recognizable characters, even if she is one of the weakest units in the game.

Unsurprisingly, that means that many Genshin Impact players have heard Kelly Baskin's voice. Amber is one of the first units every player gets for free, so it's easy to recognize her voice.

In fact, Amber is one of the very few characters that Kelly Baskin has voiced thus far. Other than Amber, Kelly Baskin has voiced Melodia from Disgaea 6 and Airi Amano from D4DJ First Mix.

Which character does Laura Stahl voice in Genshin Impact?

Barbara is one character that Laura Stahl voices in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Presently, there are two characters that Laura Stahl voices in Genshin Impact.

First, there is Barbara Pegg, the 4-star Hydro Catalyst that's given away for free when players hit Adventure Rank 18+ and have done the quest, A Long Shot. Second, there is Xinyan, the 4-star Pyro Claymore rock 'n' roll guitarist from Liyue.

Xinyan is another character that Laura Stahl voices (Image via Genshin Impact)

Barbara is one of the more popular characters in Genshin Impact, and her being a free unit helps with that. Unlike Kelly Baskin, Laura Stahl has a few dozen works stemming back from 2016.

