5 popular characters voiced by Anne Yatco, the VA behind Genshin Impact's Raiden Shogun

Be it in anime, video games, or cartoons, voice actors are integral in bringing a character to life, and Genshin Impact is no stranger to this very fact.

The cast of voice actors for Genshin Impact is incredible across all languages, and a large portion of the community is growing quite fond of the English cast and what they bring to the table.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update is just a few days away, and the next big expansion will be introducing the much anticipated Electro Archon Baal/Raiden Shogun will finally be available as a playable character.

I CAN FINALLY SAY IT.



I am humbled and honored to be the Raiden Shogun’s English VA in @GenshinImpact!



I love the #RaidenShogun SO MUCH, and I can’t wait for you to learn more about her in #GenshinImapct 2.1!



May the Electro Archon bless your summons ⚡️💫💜 pic.twitter.com/omX9Mnh8HH — Anne Yatco ⚡️Almighty Narukami Ogosho⚡️ (@annejyatco) August 24, 2021

Now, with the character finally making her banner debut, the community is curious about who the English voice actor will be for Raiden Shogun. It was finally announced yesterday that Anne Yatco would be bringing the Electro Archon to life.

Genshin Impact players who aren’t exactly aware of her oeuvre of works, here’s a list of some of the most popular characters that Anne had lent her voice to.

Which other characters did Anne Yatco voice apart from Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun?

I'm gonna stream the Yoimiya story quest at 7pm PT tonight! See you in a couple of hours🎆 https://t.co/F1MJ2AoTPK — Anne Yatco ⚡️Almighty Narukami Ogosho⚡️ (@annejyatco) August 24, 2021

1) Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen

From the moment it first aired, Jujutsu Kaisen literally blew up and became one of the most popular anime of its genre in no time.

Anne Yatco lent her voice for the English dub of the anime, and she is responsible for bringing Nobara to life. Nobara is often considered to be one of the unique female protagonists in anime, and her brash, unshakable, feisty, and “not a care is given” attitude has stolen the hearts of many fans.

The Genshin Impact voice actor showed off her versatile set of skills by voicing Nobara.

2) Hiromi Shirahane (Kuromokuro)

Image via Kurokokuro

Before voicing Baal in Genshin Impact, Anne Yatco was also cast in the English dub of the popular anime Kuromokuro.

She played the part of Hiromi Shirahane, who was the mother of the female protagonist Yukina Shirahane, and the Chief Researcher of the research arm of the UN Kurobe Laboratory.

Hiromi was the lead designer of the GAUS (Gravity Attenuated Upright Shell) and is often seen as an overbearing mother of Yukina.

3) Lola Metrose (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter)

Image via The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter

Anne plays the ever calm and beautiful Lola Metrose in the English version of the adventure anime The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter. Lola is one of the main characters who help the protagonist Noir in his quest to “secretly become stronger.”

Lola is portrayed as a beautiful woman with an air of maturity around her. This makes her personality quite a mysterious one in the anime and Genshin Impact’s Anne Yatco does an incredible job in making her a memorable character in the series.

4) Cosmo and Rokumo (Beastars)

Images via Beastars

Though not the leads, the Genshin Impact voice actor plays both the characters of Cosmo and Rokumo, who play an integral role in the plot exposition during the second season of Beastars.

Cosmo, the herbivore stripper is portrayed in a way that brings to light the underbelly of the black market and the relation that herbivores and carnivores share in this ecosystem. Her character portrayal shows how the hunger for flesh in terms of sexuality and ingestion are interlinked with one another.

Rokumo, on the other hand, plays the catalyst in pushing Legoshi to be who is and helps him to ultimately find the murderer by the end of the season.

5) Guiying Li (Godzilla Singular Point)

Image via Godzilla Singular Point

Anne Yatco also voices Guiying Li in Godzilla Singular Point. She is a SHIVA consortium researcher and advisor, who plays a pivotal role in plot exposition.

Unfortunately, her part in the series comes to an abrupt end when she gets eaten by a flock of Rodan while trying to save a cat from them.

Anne Yatco’s oeuvre of works shows just how versatile her voice acting skills truly are, and she is indeed bringing years of talent to Genshin Impact and helping Baal/Raiden Shogun be an extremely memorable character in the game.

