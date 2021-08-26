Ascension materials for 'The Catch' polearm in Genshin Impact 2.1

Genshin Impact often presents players with a free event-limited weapon, and Version 2.1 is not excluded. In its next update, Genshin Impact will give two new 4-star weapons to every player that completes a certain event.

Players highly anticipated one of the weapons, the 4-star polearm 'The Catch,' as it suits Raiden Shogun the best. Travelers can not only get it for free, but they can also upgrade it to Refinement Level 5 with the Refine Material provided by an NPC in Inazuma.

This article will cover the materials needed to upgrade The Catch to level 90 in Genshin Impact.

Ascension materials for The Catch in Genshin Impact

A recent leak revealed a full ascension material breakdown for The Catch to be upgraded up to level 90. Travelers can farm most of the materials in the current version of Genshin Impact, while one material can only be collected in the next version.

Ascension Phase Materials Mora 1 3 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

2 Spectral Husk

3 Chaos Gear 5,000 2 3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite

8 Spectral Husk

12 Chaos Gear 15,000 3 6 Mask of the Tiger's Bite

6 Spectral Heart

6 Chaos Axis 20,000 4 3 Mask of the One-Horned

9 Spectral Heart

12 Chaos Axis 30,000 5 6 Mask of the One-Horned

6 Spectral Nucleus

9 Chaos Oculus 35,000 6 4 Mask of the Kijin

12 Spectral Nucleus

18 Chaos Oculus 45,000

Full material breakdown for The Catch! pic.twitter.com/JMNRuw5qXI — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) August 25, 2021

Court of Flowing Sand

Court of Flowing Sand in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

3 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

9 Mask of the Tiger's Bite

9 Mask of the One-Horned

4 Mask of the Kijin

The Catch requires many masks from a domain called Court of Flowing Sand in Mt. Yougou, Narukami Island. Like any other domain, the possible rewards in this court also change daily. Therefore, the masks are only available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Spectral drops from new enemy Specter

⚠️ NEW ENEMIES ⚠️

Yup, they can levitate.



🍃 Anemo Specter

💦 Hydro Specter

🪨 Geo Specter



Source: My informant from Discord. #GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/NlcAs4ck10 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) August 5, 2021

10 Spectral Husk

15 Spectral Heart

18 Spectral Nucleus

Spectral Husk, Spectral Heart, and Spectral Nucleus can only be farmed after Genshin Impact version 2.1, where players need to defeat the new enemy, 'Specter,' in Inazuma.

Chaos drops from Ruin Sentinel

Chaos drops in inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

15 Chaos Gear

18 Chaos Axis

27 Chaos Oculus

Another material that Genshin Impact players can farm early for The Catch is the Chaos drops from the Ruin Sentinel. Ruin Sentinel is already available in Genshin Impact 2.0, usually found in groups in Inazuma.

Travelers can find Ruin Sentinel in Araumi, Tatarasuna, and Serpent's Head. They can take advantage of the Genshin Impact Interactive Map below to spot the exact locations of the Ruin Sentinel and gather the Chaos drops easily.

Mystic Enhancement Ore & Mora

Ley Line Overflow, a great event to farm Mora (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need a total of 607 Mystic Enhancement Ore and 754320 Mora to upgrade The Catch into level 90 and refinement level 5.

If gamers plan to level up the said polearm, now is the best time to farm Mora. The 'Ley Line Overflow' is an ongoing event that provides double the rewards after players complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation.

For the Mystic Enhancement Ores, players need to farm any Forging Ore in Genshin Impact and forge the Ores from the Blacksmith.

The Catch is an excellent weapon choice for Raiden Shogun, especially for F2P players. Travelers who plan to wish for the Electro Archon in Genshin Impact 2.1 are recommended to farm the materials for The Catch early on so they can upgrade the weapon instantly and equip it to Raiden Shogun.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

