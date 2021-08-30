Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner 4-star characters and weapon banner revealed

With just a couple of days to go before the Genshin Impact 2.1 update goes live, players are gearing up for the upcoming banners with a lot of zest.

In recent tweets, miHoYo has finally revealed the complete banner details for both Raiden Shogun/Baal and Kujou Sara, along with the weapon banner that will be accompanying them.

Event Wish "Reign of Serenity" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro)!



Event Wish "Reign of Serenity" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro)!

miHoYo has stated that during the event, the exclusive 5-star character "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) will have a bigger drop rate than usual.

Moreover, along with Baal, "Crowfeather Kaburaya" Kujou Sara (Electro), "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro), and "Harmless Sweetie" Sucrose (Anemo) will also be receiving higher priority in drops. And players who have been looking to pull in these characters for a long time will finally have the opportunity to do so once again.

Fortunately for Kujou Sara fans, the Genshin Impact devs have confirmed that she will be available after the event as a pull in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation,” which kicks off during version 2.2.

miHoYo reveals weapon banner for Genshin Impact 2.1 update

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and The Unforged (Claymore)！



Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and The Unforged (Claymore)！

Apart from the character banners, miHoYo has also provided several details on the weapon banners that will be in Genshin Impact in patch 2.1.

The two 5-star weapons, Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and The Unforged (Claymore), will be receiving a much higher drop rate, and players will be able to pull them in rather easily.

Additionally, the 4-star weapons, Lion's Roar (Sword), The Bell (Claymore), Favonius Lance (Polearm), The Widsith (Catalyst), will have better chances of appearing in wishes as well.

And much like with Kujou Sara, the event-exclusive Genshin Impact weapons will be available in the standard wish in version 2.2 during the “Wanderlust Invocation.”

In preparation for the big update, Genshin Impact servers will be going down, and the developers will start maintenance from 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8)

The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8), as announced by MiHoYo!



The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8), as announced by MiHoYo!

How excited are you?

Genshin Impact patch 2.1 will be one of the biggest expansions in the game so far, and players are excited to see just how miHoYo will be progressing with the remainder of the Inazuma arc.

