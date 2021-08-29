Genshin Impact Kujou Sara: Release date, banner characters, pre-release build analysis and more

Genshin Impact is getting another major update in the coming days, including the new 4-star character Kujou Sara.

Kujou Sara is already a familiar face for Genshin Impact players as the leader of the Tenryou Commission who enforces the vision hunt decree. The Electro Bow character will be released alongside Baal in the upcoming 2.1 update. She is being advertised as a supporting character who can boost the team's attacking damage on the field. Considering some of the leaks, Sara is a very versatile character with promising damage multipliers along with excellent support abilities.

Genshin Impact VAs, Jeannie Tirado & Seto Asami, have played some of the most iconic characters in the Anime history, before voicing Kujou Sara!



Which one was your favourite? #GenshinImpact #kujousara #Baal pic.twitter.com/f1pksyM1LD — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 29, 2021

Kujou Sara to be featured in the Baal banner in Genshin Impact 2.1 update

Genshin Impact's 2.1 update is set to be released on September 1 with a new storyline and refreshed gacha banners. The character banner will feature Baal and Sara along with two more 4-star characters. Some reliable leakers have revealed the other 4-star characters to be Xiangling and Sucrose. Genshin Impact does reveal the character banner beforehand, so it's only a matter of a few days before the additions are officially confirmed.

// genshin leaks , spoilers



Raiden's event banner and weapon banner! pic.twitter.com/KpLeZ6aQL2 — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 26, 2021

Kujou Sara build in Genshin Impact

Sara's Elemental Skill and Burst give an attack bonus to the party which scales on her base attack. So the focus here should be to obtain a high base attack and a considerable Energy Recharge to make up for the 80 energy cost of her Burst. The following build guide is inspired by r/KujouSaraMains Discord server and describes the most optimal build for Kujou Sara.

Weapons: Any 5-star weapon in Genshin Impact will be a perfect fit for Sara as all of them have a high base attack. Specifically, Skyward Harp and Thundering Pulse make the best choice as the former increases Crit DMG and the latter boosts normal attack upon casting Elemental Skill and normal attack.

Considering the 4-star options, Sacrificial Bow holds the highest base attack among the 4-stars and can also help a lot in increasing the Energy Recharge. Blackcliff Warbow seems to be the perfect F2P option for Sara, which also has the much uncommon Crit DMG substat.

Sara casting her Elemental Burst (image via miHoYo)

Artifacts: The 4pc Noblesse Oblige can be a great option for Sara which will add up to the Burst damage and the attack bonus for the party members upon casting Elemental Burst.

The new Emblem artifact set can also be used if players have considerably high Energy Recharge. The 4pc set will additionally increase Burst damage that scales off to Energy Recharge.

Noblesse Oblige artifact set bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a DPS build, Sara can deal immense damage if equipped with 4pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence or 4pc Pale Flame. The Shimenawa Set considerably increases normal attack at the cost of some energy. The Pale Flame set has a similar effect but it activates whenever Elemental Skill is activated.

For the artifact main stats, Electro Damage bonus on the Goblet is a must, and atk% on Sands is favorable. Players can also use Energy Recharge Sands if they are missing out on it. For Circlet, Crit Rate or Crit DMG are the obvious choices depending on whichever is needed.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish