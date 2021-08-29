Genshin Impact 2.1: Release date, pre-installation time, compensation, Primogems, and update maintenance details

Genshin Impact 2.1's release date is 1 September 2021, so some players want to know a lot more about the upcoming update.

6.00 pm EST is when maintenance should occur. As usual, it will last for five hours, but it can be subject to change if technical difficulties arise. Players can pre-install some of the assets beforehand to save some time. There will be at least 300 Primogems awarded to players for compensation.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will debut the Raiden Shogun banner, alongside a new weapon banner featuring her signature weapon. There will also be two new islands for players to fully explore, along with a myriad of other new content to enjoy.

Release date

Genshin Impact 2.1 will launch very soon (Image via Genshin Impact)

September 1 2021 is scheduled to be the release date for Genshin Impact 2.1. This is applicable to all versions of the game.

Update maintenance details

6.00 pm EST is when maintenance is expected to happen. Typically, maintenance lasts for five hours, although it can last longer if there are some technical difficulties. Hence, Genshin Impact players should be able to play around 11.00 pm EST.

This maintenance time should apply to all regions. This means that players should adjust the time to their timezone accordingly to know when maintenance will begin and when it will end.

Pre-installation time

To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



Genshin Impact's 2.1 update's pre-installation time is expected to be "2021/08/30 11:00 (UTC+8)." It's worth noting that this is for PC and mobile players. The two ways to pre-install the update are described below.

First, Genshin Impact players can pre-install it at that time by going to Paimon's Menu > Settings > Other > Pre-Install Resource Package. It should be located near the bottom.

Second, Genshin Impact players can pre-install at that time and can click on the icon on the bottom left of the login screen. This Pre-Install Resource Package button should look like a cloud.

Primogems Compensation

Free Primogems can always help a player out (Image via Genshin Impact)

The default compensation is 300 Primogems. It's 60 Primogems for every hour that the servers are down, and there is no change to the number of Primogems awarded to the player if the Genshin Impact 2.1 update is completed early.

Hence, 300 is the bare minimum that Genshin Impact players can expect to earn from compensation for the 2.1 update. They can earn more than 300 if some unforeseen difficulties occur during maintenance.

