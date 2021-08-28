Create
Genshin Impact 2.1: Expected release date, new islands, & Sakura tree rewards

Genshin Impact 2.1 is going to be released soon (Image via Genshin Impact)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Aug 27, 2021, 07:59 PM ET

5 mins ago

Feature

Genshin Impact 2.1 is right around the corner, and along with it are some old yet reliable leaks concerning the release date, new islands, and Sacred Sakura tree rewards.

Players can expect to see Genshin Impact 2.1 officially launch on 1 September 2021. There will be an abundance of new content to enjoy, which includes two brand new islands and even more Sacred Sakura Tree rewards. These aren't the only pieces of new content, but this article will prioritize those new features.

Some of these new features were leaked previously, but given how close Genshin Impact 2.1 is, it only makes sense to discuss them once more. Plus, not every Genshin Impact fan was aware of the original leaks, so it's useful to cover them once more.

Genshin Impact 2.1 info: Expected release date, the new islands, and Sakura Tree rewards

There will be some new storyline elements for players to enjoy, but this article won't spoiler that
There will be some new storyline elements for players to enjoy, but this article won't spoiler that (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.1 is going to be a jam-packed update when it comes to the sheer amount of new content that players will be able to experience. It launches on 1 September 2021, and the rest of the article will go into more detail.

Expected release date

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature two new islands, some new Sacred Sakura tree rewards, and plenty of other content that players can look forward to.

Genshin Impact fans should also know that two new banners will be released on 1 September 2021. The character banner will include the Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Xiangling, and Sucrose.

The weapon banner will comprise of Baal's signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning, alongside The Unforged.

New islands (Watatsumi & Seirai Islands)

The Sangonomiya Shrine appears on Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)
As some Genshin Impact fans might already know, not every Inazuma island was released in version 2.0. Fortunately, version 2.1 will introduce two more locations, which are Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

The Sangonomiya Shrine will be located on Watatsumi Island, and the people here worship the Watatsumi Omikami. Predictably, Sangonomiya Kokomi is at odds with the Raiden Shogun and leads a resistance force here.

As it is a new island, Genshin Impact players will be able to explore it to their heart's content. Visually, it has a more serene atmosphere compared to the chaotic appearance of Seirai Island.

Seirai Island has received far less information compared to Watatsumi Island. Still, a map has been leaked so Genshin Impact fans know what to expect.

The leak can be seen in the Tweet above.

Sakura Tree rewards (Level 21 to 30)

The Sacred Sakura Tree rewards have been leaked for a while now. Nothing has changed for the first 20 levels, so it's unlikely that levels 21 through 50 have changed, either.

As usual, Genshin Impact players need 25 Electro Sigils for every level. This applies to all Sacred Sakura Tree rewards.

It's worth noting that most of the Sacred Sakura Tree rewards tend to loop every 10 levels. Usually, there are only minor adjustments, like which Billet the player receives or the player acquiring a Dream Solvent at Level 40 and 50.

Level #Rewards
211 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
222 Acquaint Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
232 Philosophies of Transience
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 8 Electrogranum
241 Northlander Polearm Billet
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
251 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
262 Philosophies of Elegance
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
272 Acquaint Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 9 Electrogranum
281 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
292 Philosophies of Light
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
302 Intertwined Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 10 Electrogranum

Sakura Tree rewards (Level 31 to 40)

Genshin Impact players won
Not too much has changed between these next ten levels and the previous ones. Interestingly, Level 40 is different, and at level 34, players get a Northlander Catalyst Billet instead of a Northlander Polearm Billet.

The Electrogranum levels also witness an increase.

Level #Materials
311 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
322 Acquaint Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
332 Philosophies of Transience
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 11 Electrogranum
341 Northlander Catalyst Billet
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
351 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
362 Philosophies of Elegance
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
372 Acquaint Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 12 Electrogranum
381 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
392 Philosophies of Light
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
402 Intertwined Fates
1 Dream Solvent
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 13 Electrogranum

Sakura Tree rewards (41 to 50)

More Sacred Sakura Tree rewards can be helpful for some players (Image via Genshin Impact)
Other than some Electrogranum changes, the following ten levels are more or less the same as the previous ten Sacred Sakura tree rewards. Notably, at level 44, Genshin Impact players get a Northlander Bow Billet, rather than a Northlander Catalyst Billet.

Level #Materials
411 Fragile Resin
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
422 Acquaint Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
432 Philosophies of Transience
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 14 Electrogranum
441 Northlander Bow Billet
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
451 Crown of Insight
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
462 Philosophies of Elegance
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
472 Acquaint Fates
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
Level 15 Electrogranum
481 Inazuma: Sacred Sakura
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
492 Philosophies of Light
200 Adventure Exp
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora
502 Intertwined Fates
1 Dream Solvent
10 Mystic Enhancement Ores
50,000 Mora

As always, this information comes from leaks, which means that it is subject to change in the final version.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
