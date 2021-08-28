Genshin Impact 2.1: Expected release date, new islands, & Sakura tree rewards

Genshin Impact 2.1 is right around the corner, and along with it are some old yet reliable leaks concerning the release date, new islands, and Sacred Sakura tree rewards.

Players can expect to see Genshin Impact 2.1 officially launch on 1 September 2021. There will be an abundance of new content to enjoy, which includes two brand new islands and even more Sacred Sakura Tree rewards. These aren't the only pieces of new content, but this article will prioritize those new features.

Some of these new features were leaked previously, but given how close Genshin Impact 2.1 is, it only makes sense to discuss them once more. Plus, not every Genshin Impact fan was aware of the original leaks, so it's useful to cover them once more.

Genshin Impact 2.1 info: Expected release date, the new islands, and Sakura Tree rewards

There will be some new storyline elements for players to enjoy, but this article won't spoiler that (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.1 is going to be a jam-packed update when it comes to the sheer amount of new content that players will be able to experience. It launches on 1 September 2021, and the rest of the article will go into more detail.

Expected release date

// genshin leaks , spoilers



Raiden's event banner and weapon banner! pic.twitter.com/KpLeZ6aQL2 — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 26, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature two new islands, some new Sacred Sakura tree rewards, and plenty of other content that players can look forward to.

Genshin Impact fans should also know that two new banners will be released on 1 September 2021. The character banner will include the Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Xiangling, and Sucrose.

The weapon banner will comprise of Baal's signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning, alongside The Unforged.

New islands (Watatsumi & Seirai Islands)

The Sangonomiya Shrine appears on Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

As some Genshin Impact fans might already know, not every Inazuma island was released in version 2.0. Fortunately, version 2.1 will introduce two more locations, which are Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

The Sangonomiya Shrine will be located on Watatsumi Island, and the people here worship the Watatsumi Omikami. Predictably, Sangonomiya Kokomi is at odds with the Raiden Shogun and leads a resistance force here.

As it is a new island, Genshin Impact players will be able to explore it to their heart's content. Visually, it has a more serene atmosphere compared to the chaotic appearance of Seirai Island.

2.1 Inazuma Map (English)

Credits to Penpen



Map has a few random watermarks, names and some memes. Have fun finding those!



(The important info like the actual 2.1 island names/areas haven't been edited ❤️)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/8ctjfDOnZe — WFP (@WangshengFP) August 10, 2021

Seirai Island has received far less information compared to Watatsumi Island. Still, a map has been leaked so Genshin Impact fans know what to expect.

The leak can be seen in the Tweet above.

Sakura Tree rewards (Level 21 to 30)

The Sacred Sakura Tree rewards have been leaked for a while now. Nothing has changed for the first 20 levels, so it's unlikely that levels 21 through 50 have changed, either.

As usual, Genshin Impact players need 25 Electro Sigils for every level. This applies to all Sacred Sakura Tree rewards.

It's worth noting that most of the Sacred Sakura Tree rewards tend to loop every 10 levels. Usually, there are only minor adjustments, like which Billet the player receives or the player acquiring a Dream Solvent at Level 40 and 50.

Level # Rewards 21 1 Fragile Resin

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 22 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 23 2 Philosophies of Transience

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 8 Electrogranum 24 1 Northlander Polearm Billet

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

25 1 Crown of Insight

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

26 2 Philosophies of Elegance

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

27 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 9 Electrogranum 28 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

29 2 Philosophies of Light

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

30 2 Intertwined Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 10 Electrogranum

Sakura Tree rewards (Level 31 to 40)

Genshin Impact players won't be stuck at Level 20 anymore (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Not too much has changed between these next ten levels and the previous ones. Interestingly, Level 40 is different, and at level 34, players get a Northlander Catalyst Billet instead of a Northlander Polearm Billet.

The Electrogranum levels also witness an increase.

Level # Materials 31 1 Fragile Resin

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 32 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 33 2 Philosophies of Transience

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 11 Electrogranum 34 1 Northlander Catalyst Billet

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 35 1 Crown of Insight

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 36 2 Philosophies of Elegance

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 37 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 12 Electrogranum 38 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 39 2 Philosophies of Light

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 40 2 Intertwined Fates

1 Dream Solvent

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 13 Electrogranum

Sakura Tree rewards (41 to 50)

More Sacred Sakura Tree rewards can be helpful for some players (Image via Genshin Impact)

Other than some Electrogranum changes, the following ten levels are more or less the same as the previous ten Sacred Sakura tree rewards. Notably, at level 44, Genshin Impact players get a Northlander Bow Billet, rather than a Northlander Catalyst Billet.

Level # Materials 41 1 Fragile Resin

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

42 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

43 2 Philosophies of Transience

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 14 Electrogranum 44 1 Northlander Bow Billet

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

45 1 Crown of Insight

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

46 2 Philosophies of Elegance

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

47 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 15 Electrogranum 48 1 Inazuma: Sacred Sakura

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

49 2 Philosophies of Light

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

50 2 Intertwined Fates

1 Dream Solvent

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

As always, this information comes from leaks, which means that it is subject to change in the final version.

