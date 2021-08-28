Genshin Impact 2.1 banner: Raiden Shogun (Baal), 4-star characters, and weapon banner leaked

There has been a major Genshin Impact 2.1 leak which showcased the Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner, its 4-star characters and a new weapon banner.

Both of these banners will arrive to Genshin Impact in version 2.1, which should take place on 1 September 2021. The Chinese leaker responsible for this reveal has done credible leaks in Genshin Impact before, so there's a good chance that this could be true.

As usual, it is just a leak. Hence, it can be changed at a moment's notice before it's officially unveiled in Genshin Impact. The 4-star characters on Baal's banner are Kujou Sara, Xiangling, and Sucrose. By comparison, the weapon banner features Engulfing Lightning, and The Unforged.

Genshin Impact 2.1 banner leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) and the 4-star characters plus a new weapon banner

There are two banners to talk about. First, there is the Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner, which features Baal and Kujou Sara as new characters (alongside Xiangling and Sucrose). The weapon banner will feature the Raiden Shogun's signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning, as well as the old weapon known as The Unforged.

Engulfing Lightning's stats and effects have already been leaked, and it should complement the Raiden Shogun quite nicely. The two banners are separate from one another, so F2P players are unlikely to get both.

It's worth noting that both The Unforged and Engulfing Lightning are 5-star weapons, so they have the same rate of being pulled.

The Raiden Shogun banner

Baal and Kujou Sara are on the same banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most Genshin Impact players should already be familiar with Xiangling and Sucrose. They're good 4-star support options, so this banner should provide a good opportunity for Genshin Impact players to build up their constellations.

Naturally, the Raiden Shogun will be the main reason for most Genshin Impact players to pull on this banner. She's a brand new 5-star Electro Polearm user. Interestingly enough, she has been leaked to be unable to cook.

Finally, there is Kujou Sara. She is also a brand new character, except she's a 4-star Electro Bow user. Her skillset has good synergy with other Electro users (including Baal), as her C6 skill bolsters their DPS capabilities with Electro attacks.

The Weapon banner

The Unforged is returning in the same update as Baal (Image via Sportskeeda)

Engulfing Lightning's current ability is leaked to increase the user's ATK by 28/35/42/49/56 percent of their Energy Recharge over a base of 100%. The maximum ATK gained through this method is 80/90/100/110/120 percent.

After using an Elemental Burst, the user will also gain 30/35/40/45/50 percent Energy Recharge for 12 seconds. Engulfing Lightning's secondary stat is Energy Recharge, and it's a 5-star Polearm.

The Unforged is an old 5-star Claymore that increases shield strength by 20/25/30/35/40 percent. It also increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8 percent for eight seconds if the user hits an opponent, with a maximum of five stacks. This can only happen once every 0.3 seconds.

If the user is protected by a shield, then the ATK effect is further boosted by 100%. It's ideally used by Noelle and Beidou, given they're Claymore users who have shields.

