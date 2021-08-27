Genshin Impact 2.1 weapon banner leaks: The Unforged Claymore is coming back

Recently, a Chinese leaker (戰斗大鍋) in Genshin Impact has leaked a weapon banner with both Engulfing Lightning and The Unforged showing up in version 2.1.

Technically, it also showcases a character banner with the Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Xiangling, and Sucrose. However, the main purpose of this article is to go over the more minor side of the leak, which is about the two weapons. The Unforged is a claymore some players should be familiar with, while Engulfing Lightning is the Raiden Shogun's signature weapon.

It's worth noting that this is just a leak. It can be wrong, so it's vital to always take it with a grain of salt. Either way, it would be interesting to see if The Unforged will return given its niche usage.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: The Unforged Claymore will appear on a weapon banner

The Unforged's default look and it's 2nd ascension appearance (Image via Genshin Impact)

For those that don't remember, The Unforged's effect is:

"Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%."

The Unforged is a claymore that focuses primarily on the ATK stat, which goes well with its niche effect. However, most Genshin Impact players will be interested in Engulfing Lightning, given that it's the new shiny weapon.

The Unforged is still a great weapon for Noelle, so those who wish to maximize her performance can't go wrong with trying to summon The Unforged. Likewise, Beidou can use it well, as well.

Engulfing Lighting is in the same weapon banner

Engulfing Lightning is the Raiden Shogun's personal weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Given how anticipated the Raiden Shogun is as a unit in Genshin Impact, it's safe to say that most players will be interested in her brand new weapon. Some Genshin Impact fans thought that Amos' Bow, Skyward Harp, or Wolf's Gravestone would show up as well.

Sadly for them, that's not the case. Still, Engulfing Lightning seems to be a promising weapon based on what's currently leaked about it. It used to be known as Grasscutter's Light and its secondary stat is Energy Recharge.

It increases one's ATK by 28/35/42/49/56% of their Energy Recharge over a base of 100%. This method would get a maximum ATK bonus of 80/90/100/110/120% and gain 30/35/40/45/50% Energy Recharge for 12 seconds.

The Unforged and Engulfing Lightning together

The Unforged can work well with Noelle & Beidou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Many Genshin Impact fans wanted a better combination of weaponry, as it's difficult for some players to roll for Engulfing Lightning given how niche The Unforged is.

Still, it's vital to remember that all of this comes from one leak, so players should wait and see if this will be the final weapon banner when it comes live. It's likely that it will be the case, so Genshin Impact players should temper their expectations accordingly.

Remember, The Unforged is a 5-star claymore, and Engulfing Lightning is a 5-star polearm. Genshin Impact players should only roll for these weapons if they genuinely need them for their characters.

Note: The article reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi