Genshin Impact's characters are known to be versatile with their builds. That’s no different for the captain of The Crux, Beidou. She can be built as a Physical damage dealer, Electro support, or even as a Electro and Physical hybrid unit.

It can be hard for some players to build Beidou. Her Electro Vision has weak reactions, even after the 1.6 Elemental Reaction buff. So they’re forced to play Beidou with her raw damage. This article will focus on how to maximize the usage of Beidou and help players pick the best Beidou build in Genshin Impact.

How to build Beidou in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts, weapons, and more

Beidou can make use of 4 styles of combat. Electro DPS, Physical DPS, hybrid DPS, and Electro support. Here is the overview and best build for each style.

Genshin Impact: Electro DPS Beidou

Beidou is a great contender for Electro DPS

As an Electro DPS, Beidou's main source of damage will be her elemental skill and burst. Timing Beidou's skill perfectly will maximize this unit's damage. Holding her skill will briefly protect Beidou before she unleashes her devastating counterattack. Her burst should always be active in this build, so putting another Electro user in the team will significantly improve her burst regen.

Electro DPS Beidou best build

Best artifacts: 4-Thundering Fury, 4-Thundersoother, 2-Thundering Fury + 2-Gladiator's Finale.

Artifact's main stats: Atk%/Electro Dmg%/Critical Dmg or Rate%.

Artifact's substats: Critical Dmg, Critical Rate%, and Atk%.

Best weapons: The Unforged and Wolf’s Gravestone. As for 4-star, Serpent Spine, Rainslasher, Blackcliff Slasher, Royale Greatsword, or for more FPS friendly Prototype Archaic.

Genshin Impact: Physical DPS Beidou

Beidou can easily trigger Superconduct in Genshin Impact

As a Physical DPS, Beidou's main source of damage will be her normal and charge attacks. Her skill and burst should be used to trigger Superconduct reaction with a Cryo unit.

Physical DPS Beidou best build

Best artifacts: 2-Bloodstained Chivalry + 2-Pale Flames, 4-Gladiator's Finale, 4-Bloodstained Chivalry.

Artifact's main stats: Atk%/Physical Dmg%/Critical Dmg or Rate%.

Artifact's substat: Critical Dmg, Critical Rate%, and Atk%.

Best weapons: Song of Broken Pines, The Unforged, and Wolf’s Gravestone. As for 4-star, Snow-Tombed Starsilver, Serpent Spine, and Blackcliff Slasher.

Genshin Impact: Hybrid DPS Beidou

Hybrid build works for Beidou, but not very optimal

Beidou can also be built as a Hybrid. With this build, players can utilize Beidou as both a Physical and an Electro damage dealer.

Hybrid DPS Beidou best build

Artifact's main stats: Atk%/Electro or Physical Dmg%/Critical Rate or Dmg%.

Artifact's substats: Critical Dmg%, Critical Rate%, and Atk%.

Best weapons: Song of Broken Pines, The Unforged, and Wolf’s Gravestone. As for 4-star, Snowtombed Starsilver, Serpent Spine, Blackcliff Slasher, and Prototype Archaic.

Genshin Impact: Electro support Beidou

Beidou can be an amazing Electro support

Beidou can be a great Electro support. Her burst works even when she’s not on the field. It continuously applies Electro on enemies, allowing players to trigger Electro-related reactions. For this build, players would want their Beidou to be high level for better Elemental Reactions.

Electro support Beidou best build

Best artifacts: 4-Noblesse Oblige, 4-Thundering Fury, 4-Thundersoother.

Artifact's main stats: Atk% or Energy Recharge%/Electro Dmg%/Critical Dmg or Rate%

Artifact's substats: Critical Dmg%, Critical Rate%, Elemental Mastery, and Energy Recharge%.

Best weapons: Skyward Pride, Sacrificial Greatsword, Favonious Greatsword, and Rainslasher.

