Genshin Impact Rosaria build: Ultimate guide to weapons and artifacts for different roles

Genshin Impact 1.4 finally brought Rosaria as a rate-up character on Childe's banner. The long-awaited 4-star Polearm users can now join the Traveler's journey to find their twin.

Rosaria's playstyle is similar to Kaeya's. They are both Cryo users, and their style is diverse. She can be a DPS or offensive support. However, players have to pay attention to which role they want their Rosaria to fill. This is because different builds support different roles.

Genshin Impact Rosaria: DPS build

Best weapon for DPS Rosaria in Genshin Impact (Image via Nable, HoYoLab)

The best build for DPS Rosaria is a Physical build. Players should focus on her Normal Attacks, so the best main stat for her is Attack/Physical Damage/Critical Rate or Critical Damage.

As a Cryo user, it is easy for her to create Superconduct. This reaction reduces the enemies' Physical resistance, which will improve her Physical damage. For this, she will need Electro support.

Fischl would do the best for this job as she isn't required to be in the field to help Rosaria. Other than Electro, she can also have a Hydro character on her team to Freeze the enemies. This won't affect Superconduct reactions since frozen enemies are considered to have Cryo elements on them.

Best artifacts for DPS Rosaria:

4-Blizzard Strayer

This set comes with many Critical Rate bonuses, allowing players to focus on building more Critical Damage.

4-Gladiator's Finale

Since DPS Rosaria focuses on Normal Attacks, Gladiator is a viable option to boost her damage.

2-Gladiator's Finale and 2-Bloodstained Chivalry

Bloodstained Chivalry increases Physical Damage by 25%

Best weapons for DPS Rosaria:

Primordial Jade (5-star)

Having Critical Rate as a secondary stat alongside the high base attack makes it the best Polearm for all her play styles.

The Staff of Homa (5-star)

Rosaria surprisingly has a high base HP. So, the Staff of Homa can shine as her weapon of choice. Homa is also perfect for the 4-Blizzard build, allowing Rosaria to stack a lot of Critical Damage.

Crescent Pike (4-star)

Crescent Pike is the best 4-star weapon for a Physical DPS Rosaria. It has a high base attack with Physical Damage as its substat.

Rosaria also constantly creates energy particles, allowing Crescent Pike's passive to be active continuously. Players can also obtain an R5 version of this weapon easily because Genshin Impact gives three Polearm Prototypes for free.

Other than the mentioned three, players can also use these weapons as an alternative for their DPS Rosaria:

Skyward Spine (5-star)

Vortex Vanquisher (5-star)

Deathmatch

Blackcliff Pole

Genshin Impact Rosaria: Support build

Best artifacts for support Rosaria in Genshin Impact (Image via Nable, HoYoLab)

Rosaria can do very well as a support. Cryo plays an important role in Melt and Superconduct to be paired with a Pyro DPS or a Physical DPS. Other than that, her Cryo application is also highly reliable for a Freeze-comp.

For support build, players should focus on their skill and burst. This means that players should build Rosaria on Attack/Cryo Damage/Critical Rate or Critical Damage.

Players can also use Energy Recharge instead of attack, but generally, the attack will generate a higher damage output than Energy Recharge.

Best artifacts for support Rosaria:

4-Blizzard Strayer 2-Blizzard Strayer + 2 Noblesse Oblige 2-Gladiator's Finale + 2-Noblesse Oblige 2-Gladiator's Finale + 2-Blizzard Strayer

By using 4-Blizzard, players can save a lot of effort in building their Critical Rate. However, considering Rosaria has the ability to give a Critical Rate to the party through her second passive, players should consider whether they need it or not before opting for this artifact set.

Best weapons for support Rosaria:

The staff of Homa (5-star) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star) Deathmatch Skyward Spine (5-star) Vortex Vanquisher (5-star) Blackcliff Pole Favonius Lance Prototype Starglitter

This ranking is made without considering the weapon's stock. Rosaria won't be taking too much field time in a support role, so her weapon will not stack effectively.

Contrary to popular belief, Dragonspine Spear is not a very effective weapon for Rosaria. R5 Dragonspine Spear performs about as well as R1 Crescent Pike, while R5 Crescent Pike performs about and R1 Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

So Crescent Pike is a far superior choice than the Dragonspine Spear in Genshin Impact.

