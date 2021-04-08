What are the chances of getting Childe and Rosaria from the new banner in Genshin Impact?

Childe's banner has finally released in Genshin Impact and players are excited to wish for the powerful Hydro character.

Players are also excited to wish for the popular Nun of Favonius, Rosaria, as she has grown a huge fanbase in the community. Many players are wondering what their odds are of pulling these two characters from the banner, "Farewell to Snezhnaya."

Genshin Impact: What are the odds of getting Childe and Rosaria from the new banner?

(Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's banner system has been consistent since its release, as it places 5-star characters at a 0.6% rate of appearance. However, when a 5-star is on a banner, their rate goes up by 1%. This places the odds of players getting Childe from the new banner at a 1.6% chance per wish.

Genshin Impact's pity system guarantees players a 5-star unit every 90 wishes, though there is still a 50% chance players will receive a different unit from the one they are wishing for. The only way for players to guarantee Childe is to receive a character that is not on the banner first. This will guarantee Childe's arrival on the next 5-star wish.

Chances of getting Rosaria or other 4-stars

Rosaria (Image via Mihoyo)

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the chances of receiving Rosaria in Genshin Impact specifically are rather low as well. A 4-star unit is guaranteed every 10 wishes, but this can be either a character or a weapon, making the odds of getting a desired character lower than usual.

Rosaria is one of the featured 4-stars on the banner, so her odds of appearance are higher than usual. Players have a 16% chance of receiving her as their first 4-star of the banner, and a 33% chance as their second. After this, the chances go down to around 2% per each 4-star.

Genshin Impact players should be wise with their Primogems and make sure they are aware of both pity and the rates of success for their wishes. Players who wish to roll as much as possible should take advantage of all the opportunities they can in the month of April.