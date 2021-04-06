Tartaglia "Childe" is a 5-star Hydro character released with the Genshin Impact 1.1 update.

He's the second 5-star character that got a rerun banner, with Venti being the first. Childe is the eleventh of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. He is a loyal devotee to the majesty Tsaritsa and would do anything to fulfill her will.

He hails from Snezhnaya and is currently residing in Liyue on Fatui business. If players have gone through the Archon quest, Childe will be available as a weekly boss.

The best build for Tartaglia "Childe" in Genshin Impact

Childe looking over Liyue (Image via miHoYo)

Childe has a unique playstyle where he can swiftly change between range and melee stances. As a result, he's useful in all positions during combat.

Childe's build in Genshin Impact: Best artifacts

Since Childe is a DPS character, the main stat players should go for are Attack/Hydro Damage/Critical Rate or Critical Damage.

4-Heart of Depths

Childe is a Hydro bow character. His damage relies on his melee stance, which can be activated by using his skill. Therefore, 4-Heart of Depths is the best artifact for him.

Heart of Depths offers Hydro Damage bonus from their 2 sets, further boosting his damage. Moreover, their 4 sets boost Childe's damage by 30% after activating his skill.

Other than that, players can also utilize these options:

2-Noblesse for his burst damage.

2-Gladiator for an additional +18% Attack.

2-Wanderer's Troupe for 80 Elemental Mastery.

4-Retracting Bolide if Childe is accompanied by a shielder.

Childe's build in Genshin Impact: Best weapons

Tartaglia "Childe" in his melee stance (Image via miHoYo)

Skyward Harp

Skyward Harp has a high Base Attack and Critical Rate as its substat. This is perfect, as Childe will need Critical Rate to perform optimally as a DPS. Skyward Harp's passive can further improve Childe's damage, since it inflicts AOE damage every four seconds.

Rust

Childe with Rust (Image via miHoYo)

Rust in Genshin Impact is a bow that doesn't work very well on most archers, as a majority of them have supporting roles.

Rust boosts Normal attack damage by 40% (up to 80% when fully refined). But this buff is accompanied by a little debuff, where Rust will decrease the damage of charged attacks. This 40% damage buff applies to Childe when he's attacking in his melee stance, so it's highly viable for him.

Viridescent Hunt

Viridescent Hunt is a bow that can be obtained through the Battle Pass. Just like Skyward Harp, this weapon offers Critical Rate as its substat.

The Stringless

The Stringless is more niche on Childe. While it does not buff his melee attacks like Rust, Stringless can still be viable for damage from his skill. This weapon can also be used to produce large burst damage.

Childe is very flexible with weapons. Most weapons that are designated for damage dealers work really well on him. For example, Amos' Bow, with its high attack percentage, or Blackcliff, with its Critical Damage and passive, are viable options too.

