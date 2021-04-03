Skyward Harp in Genshin Impact: Suitable characters for the bow and stats explained

Skyward Harp is a 5-star bow in Genshin Impact. It's a part of the Skyward series (also known as the Mondstadt series), which has different passives between all the available weapons.

The weapon offers Critical Rate as its secondary stat and does not follow the secondary stat used in the majority of the series, which is Energy Recharge. The passive of this bow also increases the character's Critical Damage, making it an offensive weapon.

Skyward Harp in Genshin Impact: Stats and Passive

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rates for Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/J9Lm3FFtdJ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021

Base attack: 48

Base Secondary Stat: 4.8% Critical Rate

Maximum attack: 674

Maximum secondary stat: 22.1% Critical Rate

Passive: Increases CRIT DMG by 20/25/30/35/40%. Hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4/3.5/3/2.5/2s.

Skyward Harp in Genshin Impact: Suitable characters

Skyward Harp is well-suited to almost all the bow characters, with Diona being the only character who won't benefit greatly from it.

#1. Childe

Childe is a great character with Skyward Harp

Childe is a Hydro DPS character that hails from Snezhnaya. He is the eleventh of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and became a playable character with Genshin Impact's 1.1 update.

He can be used as a main DPS or a burst DPS. Since his role involves damage, Skyward Harp will be a great fit for Childe due to its Critical Rate secondary stat and Critical Damage passive.

#2 Venti

Skyward Harp is one of the best bow in Genshin Impact for Venti

Venti, or as Paimon calls him, the Tone-Deaf Bard, is the Anemo archon. He was the first featured 5-star character, and he got a banner rerun with Genshin Impact 1.4.

Venti may not typically be a main DPS, but his burst can still deal a massive amount of damage. Not to mention that his burst can easily proc Skyward Harp's passive due to its multi-hit. Skyward Harp is one of the best 5-star weapons for Venti, with Elegy for the End being the only competitor.

#3 Ganyu

Skyward Harp with Ganyu (Image via frenchtutor_, YouTube)

Ganyu, the Secretary of the Liyue Qixing, became playable with the release of Genshin Impact 1.2. This half-adepti surprises fans with power and is deemed to be one of the best DPS in the game.

Skyward Harp is amazing for Ganyu. While it's not her best-in-slot weapon, it's the second-best after Amos' Bow. Ganyu's lack of need for Critical Rate means Skyward's secondary stat will be a sufficient addition, and players can focus on raising Critical Damage.

#4 Fischl

Fischl is one of the most favoured characters in Genshin Impact

Fischl is one of the fan-favorites for the sub DPS role. Her ease of use with Oz, accompanied by her viability as a DPS, results in her being raised by a lot of players.

Skyward Harp is no doubt an amazing choice for Fischl. It will help her Oz to easily deal Critical Hits if she's used as a sub DPS, and it will also help her be a great main DPS.

#5 Amber

Amber can work well with Skyward Harp

Amber is the first character the Traveler will obtain in their journey. This Outrider is sitting at level 20 (or 40) on most players' benches, but just like the rest of the starter characters, she can actually make a good DPS.

Skyward Harp will help Amber deal a lot of crits. While this may not be ideal if players are using her with an aimed-charge attack, Skyward Harp will still help Amber deal Critical Hits on her skill and burst.