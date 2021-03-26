Top 5 DPS characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has many characters capable of dealing tons of damage, and team building can be complex with so many options to choose from.

Every team needs a strong DPS to help carry their journey along the vast open world of Teyvat, and some of these characters stand firm above the rest. Whether it is a weekly boss, the Spiral Abyss, or just exploring the world, a strong DPS makes clearing a path much easier.

Five best Genshin Impact DPS characters

Multiple factors determine the strength of a DPS character, but element is usually the most important. Hydro and Pyro units tend to pull ahead of the rest, as Vaporize is a potent elemental reaction that can decimate foes.

#5 - Childe/Tartaglia

Childe in Genshin Impact

Childe is tricky to use, but he can deliver some of the highest damage numbers in Genshin Impact when mastered. Utilizing a bow and a unique stance-switching mechanic, Childe can deal incredible Hydro damage, and when paired with a Pyro unit, his Elemental Burst shreds enemies.

He is low on this list due to his long cooldowns without constellations, but he can be an incredible addition to a team if played right.

#4 - Xiao

Xiao in Genshin Impact

Xiao is a powerful AOE Anemo damage dealer and is one of the most mobile units in Genshin Impact. With his Elemental Burst, he can open up new possibilities through increased jumping height and wide-reaching plunging attacks.

Xiao has some of the highest damage modifiers in the game, and he is only limited due to Anemo's lack of high damage dealing reactions and a potent weapon. If AOE is required on a team, Xiao is one of the best choices there is.

#3 - Klee

Klee in Genshin Impact (Image via TKhan1)

Klee is an explosives expert from Mondstadt, and her Pyro damage can leave enemies in tatters. She has fantastic area-denial abilities with her Elemental Skill, and her Elemental Burst allows for constant Pyro damage to be applied to enemies.

Her charged attack has incredible power, and even though she is a Catalyst, her attacks deal the same damage to shields as Claymore units would. Here's how she should be built.

#2 - Diluc

Diluc in Genshin Impact

Diluc's power in Genshin Impact comes from his high Pyro damage and battle consistency. With his Claymore, he can deal with shielded enemies efficiently, along with being able to do heavy damage and stagger even the largest enemies.

His Pyro Elemental Skill allows for some slick combos, and his Elemental Burst lets him clear through waves of enemies in a single blow.

#1 - Hu Tao

Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Being one of the newest additions to Genshin Impact, Hu Tao has not disappointed, thanks to her powerful skills and insane Pyro damage. Paired with the correct weapons and artifacts, Hu Tao can demolish anything that gets in her path.

She also has a unique playstyle utilizing her own HP to deal more damage, and the more HP she has, the stronger she gets. If a strong DPS character is needed, Hu Tao has it covered.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.