Tartaglia "Childe" is a 5-star Hydro character in Genshin Impact. He was released on Genshin Impact 1.1 update, along with the 5-star Geo Archon, Zhongli, the 4-star Cryo bow-user, Diona, and the 4-star Pyro claymore-user, Xinyan.

Childe is a bow-user that's unique for his swap between ranged and melee-stance. Despite being a bow character, his skill allows him to fight at close range, unleashing weaponry made of pure water effectively. With Sucrose and Bennett's assist, he is commonly used to creating big numbers using his burst.

Genshin Impact: 5 resources to farm for Childe before his banner arrives in version 1.4 update

Childe's level up materials (Image via WorldOfTeyvat)

#1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragments, Chunks, Gemstone, and Cleansing Heart

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone in Genshin Impact

To ascend Childe to his maximum ascension, players will need one Sliver, nine Fragments, nine Chunks, and six Varunada Lazurite Gemstones.

They are obtainable from defeating the Oceanid or the Primo Geovishap boss. Players can also convert these materials from other elements by using Dust of Azoth in the crafting table.

Cleansing Heart in Genshin Impact

Players will also need 46 Cleansing Hearts, which can be obtained by defeating Oceanid.

#2 Starconch

Starconch, one of Liyue's local specialty

Starconch can be found on the shores of Liyue. Players will need 168 of these to ascend Childe fully.

#3 Recruit's, Sergeant's and Lieutenant's Insignia

Insignia of the Fatuis

These materials fit Childe because he is one of the Fatui Harbingers. To fully ascend him, players will need 18 Recruit's, 30 Sergeant's, and 36 Lieutenant's Insignia.

These materials are also used to upgrade his talents. To upgrade his three talents to level 10, players will need 18 Recruit's, 66 Sergeant's, and 93 Lieutenant's Insignia.

Players can obtain Insignias by defeating Fatui enemies, either the Fatui Skirmishers, the Cicin Mages, or the Fatui Agents.

#4 Teachings of Freedom, Guide to Freedom, and Philosophies of Freedom

Philosophies of Freedom in Genshin Impact

If players wish to level up Childe's talent to level 10, they will need 9 Teachings of Freedoms, 63 Guide to Freedoms, and 114 Philosophies of Freedoms.

These materials are obtainable from Forsaken Rift - Domain of Mastery: Frosted Altar on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

#5 Hero's Wits and Mora

Hero's Wits and Mora in Genshin Impact

To level up Childe to level 90, players will need 1,672,000 Mora and around 419 Hero's Wits. If players wish to keep him at level 80, players will need 987,400 Mora and around 249 Hero's Wits.

To ascend him to maximum ascension, players will need 420,000 Mora. For his three talents to be level 10, players will need 4,957,500 Mora. If players are only aiming for level 8, then they will need 1,507,500 Mora instead.

In total, to make Childe level 90 with level 10 talents, players will need over seven million Mora. To make Childe level 80 with level 8 talent and maximum ascension, players will need around three million Mora.

Honorary Mentions:

Shard of a Foul Legacy and Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Shard of a Foul Legacy

Crown on Insight

These items are not farmable. Shard of a Foul Legacy is an item that is randomly dropped from defeating Childe in the Golden House, while Crown of Insights is only obtainable from events.

Players will need Shard of a Foul Legacy to upgrade Childe's talent from level 6 to 10.

From level 6 to 8, players will need two Shards for every talent, while from level 8 to 10, players will need four Shards for every talent.

Players will also need one Crown of Insight to level up a talent from level 9 to 10.

