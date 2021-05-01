Genshin Impact 1.5 Starglitter shop in May: What's worth buying and what's not

Starglitter Shop in Genshin Impact changes every month. In May 2021, Starglitter Shop featured Bennett and Lisa, along with weapons from the Blackcliff series.

The available characters rotate every month, while the weapon changes between the Blackcliff series and the Royale series.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Starglitter shop in May

Since the content of the shop differs every month, players might be wondering which item is worth buying.

Here, players can have some ideas on items that are worth buying and items that are not.

Worth buying

Bennett

Bennett is one of the best supports in Genshin Impact

Bennett is undoubtedly one of the best supports in Genshin Impact. He's amazing at C0, but his true power is unlocked at C1. However, players are not advised to bring Bennett to C6 as it will limit his supportive abilities.

Blackcliff Pole, Blackcliff Warbow, and Blackcliff Slasher

Hu Tao is a great character with Blackcliff Pole

Three weapons from the Blackcliff series are worth considering:

Blackcliff Pole: Amazing choice for Xiao, Hu Tao, and Rosaria.

Blackcliff Warbow: One of the best for Ganyu.

Blackcliff Slasher: Viable choice for Diluc.

Intertwined Fate

Intertwined Fate can be used to wish in the Limited Banner

If players are not interested in buying characters or weapons, then Intertwined Fate is a decent choice as well. This will help a lot in building pity.

Not worth buying

Lisa

A fully ascended Lisa in Genshin Impact

So far, every character in the Starglitter shop features a gacha character and a starter character. This month, it's Lisa.

Lisa is not a bad character. However, her power can be considered mediocre without constellations. Since Lisa is only obtainable via the Standard Banner, getting her constellation may be harder than getting a 5-star character.

Unless players have been building Lisa or are planning to slowly get the character to C6, they are advised not to buy Lisa in the Starglitter shop.

Blackcliff Agate and Blackcliff Longsword

Blackcliff Agate from the Starglitter Shop

Unlike the other three siblings, Blackcliff Agate and Longsword are not great. This is because no Catalyst or Sword user has Critical Rate as their ascension bonus so far. This means it is better to use a Critical Rate weapon over the Blackcliff series.

However, if players have some godly Critical Rate artifacts, then these weapons are a decent choice.

Acquaint Fate

Acquaint Fate can be used on the Standard Banner

Unlike Intertwined Fate, Acquaint Fate can be used on the Standard Banner. This currency is not recommended because it is better to build pity on the Limited Banner.

Every monster drop

Monster drops can be bought from the Starglitter Shop

These items are definitely not worth buying. They are easily obtainable in the open world, and players should explore the map rather than taking shortcuts through the shop. The amount of items given is not comparable to the struggle it takes to grind the precious Starglitter.

Starglitter Shop in Genshin Impact is a great place to obtain useful things every month. Players can get the characters they have been wishing for or weapons that they're missing. However, collecting Starglitter is not a very easy task, so spending it should be done with caution.

